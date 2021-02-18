Busy weekend in Bison sports

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

Dew scored goals in back to back games for the Herd against Kansas.

In the middle of a pandemic and freezing temperatures, Bison athletics churn on

There’s a lot going on in the world of NDSU sports, and it’s this time for another recap. This time we will go over the recent happenings in Bison wrestling, soccer and track and field.

Wrestling

NDSU had two wins on the mats this Saturday in Brookings, SD. Their wins were against Air Force 28-19 and Utah Valley 25-12. NDSU’s 165 senior, Luke Weber, pinned his Air Force opponent in 2:15. 197 freshman Owen Pentz pinned his Air Force opponent as well in 2:09.

Pentz pinned his opponent in the Utah Valley matchup as well. This pin was in 4:10. Pentz is already up to three pins in his career. NDSU’s #15 Jared Franek also got a pin against Utah Valley. It was his first of his career. Franek also won his match against by decision against Air Force.

Other Bison with wins over the weekend Kellyn March and Brandon Metz each had one, and Dylan Droegemueller and Michael Nelson had two.

The wrestling team is 7-3 and will have their final match before the championships this Saturday.

Soccer

The NDSU soccer team played two games this weekend against Kansas City to kick off their season. They went 1-1 between their two games here in Fargo.

The first match was a tight one that went Kansas City’s way as they scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute. The final score ended 3-2. Brookelyn Dew and Olivia Lovick were the two scorers for NDSU.

This was the first time Kansas City has beat NDSU in their short matchup history.

The second game went NDSU’s way via a 2-0 shutout. Dew and Lovick were back at again in this game each scoring another goal. Dew scored in the 28th minute and Lovick in the 83rd.

The Bison will continue these ‘one opponent, two game’ weekends for the rest of the season. They will be playing in Fargo again this Friday and Sunday against Western Illinois.

Women’s Track and Field

It was quite a busy weekend for both the Bison track and field teams. They participated in both the Iowa State Classic on Friday and Saturday and SDSU Indoor Classic also on Saturday.

Starting with Iowa State Classic, sophomore, Kendra Kelley had a stellar showing. She placed second in both the 60m dash and 200m dash with personal bests times in each.

Peyton Frolek placed third in the 800m. In the 60m hurdles, Ansley Schug and Salmata Korgho placed fifth and seventh respectively. The team’s 4×400 relay placed second of six teams.

The Bison throwers had three in the top eight for shot put. This included Akealy Morton who placed first and now ranks third in the nation with her 56-03.00 throw. This beat her personal best by over a foot.

Four Bison throwers placed top eight in the weight throw as well with Amy Herrington placing second.

Moving to the SDSU Indoor Classic, Jenna Kes placed third in the 200m dash. Kaleesa Houston went seventh in the 3000m run. Bailee Dierks placed fourth in the 60m hurdles.

The team had a lot of success in the field events. Katie Burgland and Lexi Jordheim went second and third in the pole vault respectively. Four Bison placed top 8 in the long jump including Jodi Lipp in first and Grace Emineth in second. The pair also took first and third in the triple jump respectively.

Lastly, Michela Hawkins took second place in the shot put.

Men’s Track and Field

The NDSU Men’s track and field team were a part of the same meets as the Women’s.

In the Iowa State Classic, Alex Brosseau took third and fourth in the 60m and 200m dashes respectively. Cody Roder represented NDSU in the 400m dash reaching second place.

Alex Bartholomay went the distance in the mile placing fifth. Jakob Hanna did the same placing seventh in the 300m run.

The 60m hurdles were another success with Trent Davis placing third. The best running story of the meet though was NDSU’s 4×400 relay placing first.

Throwing was dominated by NDSU throwers. In the shot put, NDSU’s four throwers went first, third, fourth and fifth. Alex Talley placed first for NDSU. Talley also placed second in the weight throw with Trevor Otterdahl right behind him in third.

Over at the SDSU Indoor, Jacob Levin placed fourth in the 200m dash and Jake Werner placed sixth in the 60m. Levin also placed fourth in the 400m. Kurt TeBeest took first in the 800m for NDSU.

Joshua Darwin jumped 1.95m to place fifth in the high jump. Noah Shafer and Jens Christensen placed second and fourth in the pole vault respectively. Brandon Lewis won the long jump, and Koate Deebom took fifth in the triple jump.

Lastly, in the shot put, the Bison had throwers in fourth, fifth, eighth and ninth with Levi Rocky in that fourth-place spot. Rockey would also lead the team in the weight throw placing ninth.

Final team scores were only given for the SDSU Indoor Classic. Both the men and women’s teams placed second. The next meet for the track and field teams will be the UND Indoor Tune-Up, the last meet of the season before championships.