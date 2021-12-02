Britney Spears celebrates major conservatorship win

Spears’ father was recently suspended from her conservatorship

After months of ongoing tension between Britney Spears and her father, in the center of the public eye nevertheless, Ms. Spears can finally celebrate a major win for herself. As her lawyer claimed, the “massive legal victory” is a tremendous step in the right direction for Spears to once again have control over her own life.

For those that have been living under a rock for the past year, or simply haven’t cared about Britney Spears since the late-2000s, it’s an understatement to say that Spears’ life wasn’t being lived in her favor.

After Spears began living life erratically in 2007 including multiple psychiatric assessments and violent outbursts, leading to a divorce and the loss of custody over her two children, a temporary conservatorship was started with her father to protect her during the rough time in her life.

While conservatorships are necessary for certain circumstances, primarily for those that are unable to take care of themselves due to a severe mental illness, Spears had greatly improved over the following decade in terms of her mental health, self-care and overall well-being. While many saw the conservatorship as something that could be easily dropped, it’s much easier said than done.

The conservatorship gave her father, as well as her estate, control over her career decisions, financial health and many other personal aspects of her life, such as visits with her children and if she could remarry. According to Spears, the people behind her conservatorship wouldn’t allow her to stop taking birth control, as she wanted another baby in the future.

As she went public with her distaste for the control over her life, she faced immense backlash from her estate, alongside her father as the primary target in the shadows. Legal settlements were thrown into the center of the public eye, with dozens of celebrities and public figures starting the #FreeBritney trend for the lawsuit to take center stage in the media.

With her conservatorship being debated and discussed in the courts from many different angles, her father’s most recent move is a celebration for all. Her father, Jamie Spears, recently filed an official court petition to once and for all end the conservatorship that controlled her for the majority of her career.

This move comes after heavy allegations against her father, some of which involved “conservatorship abuse” against her. As Ms. Spears’s lawyer stated, “Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million-dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement.”

While the investigation into his alleged abuse is still ongoing at the time of writing, this motion on behalf of her father is a major celebration for Spears and her fanbase. The court settlements have yet to come to a close, but it looks as if there’s a glimmer of hope in Spears’s life. Not only as a release from the past but also as a positive outlook on the bright future ahead of her.