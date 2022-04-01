Breed the Herd; the dating app taking campus by storm

A look into the new dating app strictly for NDSU students

Dean Bresciani recently announced NDSU’s plans to release a new dating app specifically for NDSU students.

“We wanted to promote more unity on campus,” said Dean Bresciani, “What better way is there to promote unity than bringing our students together through our very own version of Tinder?”

The app is called Breed the Herd and will use a Tinder-like interface to bring students together. NDSU administration has said they hope this will help eliminate dangerous hookups as they will be able to monitor all activity and accounts.

“I am very excited to be able to connect with other students on campus because I have always hated when UND students come up on my Tinder,” said NDSU Student David Chappelle. “I feel safer knowing that the people I am meeting with are fellow Bison.”

Dean Bresciani will personally be monitoring all accounts as well as starting an account himself, which students can reach him through to strictly set up appointments and meetings.

There will also be a version available for professors and alumni, which students will not have access to until after graduation.

“Students who come from a dual bison alum household have an 88% chance of coming to NDSU in the future,” said NDSU Recruitment Officer Kate Mickinnon. “Breed the Herd is not just about the short term, this app will breed a new generation of NDSU students.”

Breed the Herd will have a system to help match students with like-minded individuals and individuals with similar characteristics. Students can search for similar majors or exclude specific majors, such as business or nursing.

The app also has a few unique features such as requiring those who identify as male and are from North Dakota to include a trigger warning for hunting or fishing pictures.

The app has been highly anticipated by many students, specifically by business majors who made up the majority of positive comments in a recent poll.

“I am very excited about the networking opportunities this app will provide on campus,” NDSU Student and Business Major Edward Murphy said. “If you know what I mean?”

The recruitment department is also excited about the future number of students this app will provide.

Although the app has had mostly positive responses, there has been some concern by the NDSU Student Health that the app may increase STD outbreaks on campus. The Student Health center will be increasing the student condom supply ahead of the app’s release date in order to encourage safe practice.

Students can find the app on NDSUs website or in the app store under ‘Breed the Herd’. The app is set to release at 8 a.m. on April 1, 2022.