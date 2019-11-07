Bob Dylan holds the hearts of many

Bob Dylan and His Band perform in Mankato

FLICKR | PHOTO COURTESY

Bob Dylan in his younger years circa 1965.



This past week, Bob Dylan and His band performed in Mankato, Minnesota. Dylan appeared in front of fans, both young and old, with a light pink shimmery suit jacket and black pants with a pinstripe down the side. His band echoed his style wearing silver shimmering suit jackets. With the Mankato Civic Center filed with 8,000 people, the show began.

Bob Dylan, known as one of the most influential singer-songwriters from the 1960s to current day performed a wide range of songs from all parts of his career that night at the Mankato Civic Center. A Minnesota favorite, ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ (named after the Highway on the North Shore), was performed with a newfound energy, ‘Girl from the North Country’ and ‘It Ain’t Me Babe, was harmoniously sung, and with an almost ominous voice Dylan sang ‘Ballad of a Thin Man’, ‘Not Dark Yet’ and ‘Mr. Jones.’

Overall, the concert lasted 100 minutes and not one minute was wasted with chit-chat. There was a moment of dimmed light and cheers after every song was performed and not long after the romping guitar, drums and the electrifying keys turned the Mankota Civic Center into a night of blended music reminding concert-goers of Dylan’s lasting contributions to America’s pop culture and his hold on it still. The Times is in fact, are A-Changin’ but the Mankato Civic Center along with people around me left the concert with the sounds of the last notes of the Harmonica echoing in their ears still feeling like Dylan despite his age, hasn’t changed at all.