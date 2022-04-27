Bison women finish fifth at Summit League Championship

The NDSU women’s golf team closed out their 2021-22 season, earning fifth place after shooting a 929 at the Summit League Championship in Newton, Kan.

The Bison got off to a slow start in the tournament with 316 strokes, but the Herd would prove to be resilient in the second round shooting 306 strokes, their best of the tournament. The Bison finished out strong in the event with a 307 on the final day.

Catherine Monty led the Bison in individual play, earning 16th place with a 12-over 228. Monty started her weekend with an 82. She would shoot a pair of 73s in her final two rounds, which would be the best two rounds on the team.

Jo Baranczyk took 22nd with 231 strokes. She led the team after the first two rounds, shooting a team-best 75 to open the tournament. Baranczyk lost some mojo in the final round shooting a 79 to close out the event.

Lexi Geolat tied for 25th place with a 235. Her best round came in the second when she shot a 76. She shot a 79 in the first and an 80 in the final round.

Leah Skaar tied for 27th with 236 strokes. Skaar found her stride in the final round of the tournament shooting 76, her best of the event. But a pair of 80s in the first and second rounds hindered her score.

Elise Hoven ended her tournament tied for 35th with a 243. Hoven’s best was in the third round after she shot a 79. She would have difficulties early shooting an 84 in the first but found some success in the second round with an 80.

The Bison ended their season after the tournament. The Bison will look to continue their successes from the season including a win at the Stampede at the Creek and a second-place finish at the Jackrabbit Intercollegiate.

The team will lose senior Lexi Geolat, who helped the team have success in a variety of events throughout the season. One of her best rounds of the season came during the Jackrabbit Intercollegiate when she tied for fifth place after shooting a 225.