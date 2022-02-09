Bison track & field sweep student-athletes of week honors  

North Dakota State swept this week’s TicketSmarter Summit League Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week honors, league officials announced Tuesday. Jacob Rodin and Trevor Otterdahl picked up the men’s track and field awards while Kelby Anderson and Amanda Anderson claimed the honors on the women’s side.



Jacob Rodin, North Dakota State

Junior | Mid-Distance | Kenmare, N.D.

Collected his fourth career athlete of the week honor and second this season

Anchored the winning 4×400-meter relay team to a facility record of 3:14.00

Ranks 10th in the NCAA in the 500m and 31st in the 4×400-meter relay



Trevor Otterdahl, North Dakota State

Senior | Throws | Rosemount, Minn.

Notched his third career indoor athlete of the week accolade and second this season

Won the weight throw with a season-best launch of 72-00.75 (21.96m)

Threw a personal-best mark of 61-10.50 (18.86m) in the shot put to finish runner-up

Ranks No. 8 in the nation in the weight throw and No. 28 in the shot put

Leads the league in the weight throw by nearly five feet

Kelby Anderson, North Dakota State

Senior | Distance | Bismarck, N.D.

Earned her fourth career indoor athlete of the week award and first this season

Won the 3,000m with a converted time of 9:32.55

Currently leads the league in the event



Amanda Anderson, North Dakota State

Senior | Throws | Bethel, Minn.