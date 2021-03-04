Bison track and field teams take home titles



Summit League | Photo Courtesy

Track and field continued their dominance with two more championship titles.

Summit League championships no sweat for the Herd

Both NDSU’s men’s and women’s track teams competed in the Summit League Indoor Championships this past weekend. The men’s team won its fifth conference indoor team title in six years. Meanwhile, the women’s team won its 14th consecutive conference indoor team title.

The Bison men totaled 200 points to top the team standings, with South Dakota State coming in second with 164.5 points and South Dakota third with 148.

On day one for the men’s team, Alex Talley led a Bison sweep of the top three places in the weight throw, winning the Summit League title at 72-00.25. Meanwhile, junior Brandon Lewis took the long jump crown, leaping 24-02.25.

On day two, the Bison won the 4x400m relay. Darren Lipscomb, Adrian Harris, Jacob Rodin and Cody Roder teamed up to take first in 3:11.04 – the second-fastest 4×4 in NDSU indoor history.

Talley was named the Field Championship MVP, winning the shot put title on Sunday to go with his weight throw crown from Saturday.

Brandon Lewis Leapt 47-03.50 to take the triple crown jump, his second title of the meet.

The Bison women racked up 225 points for the win, with South Dakota finishing in second with 146 points and South Dakota State third with 127.5. The 79-point margin of victory was the largest since 2014.

On day one for the women’s team, senior Amy Herrington launched a lifetime best 70-05.00 to win the weight throw, ranking second best in NDSU history and potentially qualifying for the NCAA Championships in two weeks.

Senior Jennie Baragar-Petrash took first in the 3,000m, setting a personal best time of 9:17.30, winning by a margin of 17 seconds and ranking second in school history.

Jodi Lipp went for a career-best 19-05.25 to win the Summit League title.

On day two for the women, Baragar-Petrash was named the Track Championship MVP, winning the mile and 5000m on Sunday to complete her sweep of the three distance events.

Akealy Moton set a new Summit League meet record, throwing 56-11.25 to win the shot put crown. She will likely enter the NCAA Championships ranked third in the nation.

Up next for both teams is the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.