Bison Sunday recap

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

Olivia Lovick had five shots in the Bison’s second game against the Jackrabbits this past weekend.

It was another busy Sunday for NDSU athletics

The NDSU sports teams had a busy weekend, as the baseball, softball, and women’s soccer team were all in action this past weekend.

The Bison baseball team beat Oral Roberts 9-7 on Sunday, improving their record to 16-6 overall and 5-3 in Summit League play. Jake Malec and Zach Solano led the way for the Herd with two hits apiece. Meanwhile, Peter Brookshaw, Bennett Hostetler, and Tucker Rhode each scored two runs. Charley Hesse drove in three runs, whole Solano added two RBIs. Hostetler was also able to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, becoming the ninth player in the last 21 years to have a hitting streak of 15 games or more.

Pitcher Max Loven earned his first win on the mound this season, as he struck out four in five innings. He also allowed three runs on six hits over 70 pitches. Wyatt Nelson was able to pick up his fourth save of the season to close out the game. The Bison return to action on Friday, as they travel to Omaha for a doubleheader.

The NDSU softball team split their doubleheader against Western Illinois on Sunday. The Bison record now stands at 7-17 and 2-2 in Summit League play.

The Herd won game one in a high-scoring affair, 15-9. Madyson Camacho led the way for the Bison, going 3-for-5 with a stolen base and three runs scored. Avery Wysong went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Cameryn Maykut got in on the action, hitting her first career home run to spark a six-run fifth inning to put the Bison ahead for good.

NDSU lost game two 11-3. Soriano went 3-for-3 for the Herd with a stolen base and two RBIs. Emiliee Buringa went 2-for-3 at the plate as well. Up next, the Bison will travel to Kansas City for a four-game series starting Friday.

The Bison women’s soccer team lost to South Dakota State 1-0 on Sunday. The loss drops NDSU to 6-6 on the season.

A goal by the Jackrabbits’ Maya Hansen in the 54th minute gave SDSU the lone goal in the game.

Olivia Lovick led the Bison with five shots, including two on goal. Ashleigh Heely and Lavin Douglass each collected a shot on goal as well.

Goalkeeper Aly Cole recorded a pair of saves in the net, as she dropped to 4-4 on the season. The Jackrabbits had a 15-11 advantage in shots, while the Herd had a 4-3 advantage in shots on goal.

The Bison will travel to South Dakota on Thursday, where kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.