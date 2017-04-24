Bison Split First Two Against Mavericks

The North Dakota State baseball team split the opening pair of games against the Unviersity of Omaha over the weekend.

Omaha won under the lights Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The Mavericks opened the top of the third with a lead of triple off the bat of Sam Palensky. After a walk to Cole Thibodeau, Ryan Cate delivered a RBI double to bring in Palensky. Thibodeau was thrown out at third. Cole Patterson drove in the second run of the frame with a RBI single to cross Cate.

ONU added an insurance run in the top of the fourth. With NDSU right-handed starter Luke Lind setting down the first two batters of the frame, Adam Caniglia hit his second home run of the season to make the lead 3-0 for the Mavericks.

The Bison scored but it was too little too late.

NDSU led off the bottom of the seventh with a double from Tucker Rohde. Rohde scored on a single from Alec Abercrombie.

The Bison threatened in the bottom of the ninth. With one out of the frame, Rohde reached on a throwing error from Cate and was awarded second as the throw went out of play. Charley Hesse, running for Rohde, was thrown out at third trying to advance on a ball in the dirt for the second out of the inning. Pinch hitting for Danny Palmiscno, Carter Thompson reached on an error by Palensky. Abercrombie struck out to end the game.

Drew Fearing, Abercrombie and Rohde led the Bison at the plate with two hits each. Abercrombie stole a pair of bases.

Lind suffered the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and four strikeouts and three walks in four innings.

The Bison set up the rubber match with a win in the sunshine on Saturday.

After ONU scored their only two runs in the top of the first, right-hander Reed Pfannenstein took control on the mound, finishing the game allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks in seven innings.

With the Bison down 2-1 entering the bottom of the second, JT Core led-off the frame with a line-drive shot over the fence in right to tie the game. Rohde and Abercrombie followed each with a single. Bennett Hostetler reached on an error to load the bases. Fearing hit a double scoring Rohde and Abercrombie. Mason Pierzchalski hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Hostetler.

NDSU added to their three-run lead in the bottom of the third. Abercrombie brought in Logan Busch on a sacrifice fly and Rohde advanced to third. Palmiscno stole second in the Hostetler at-bat and later score as Hostetler brought in both Busch and Palmiscno for a two RBI single.

A Core sacrifice fly and a Rhode RBI single in the bottom of the sixth would put the nail in the coffin for the Bison as they finished of their offensive display with 10 runs through six.

Rohde matched his career-high of three hits. Core, Fearing and Hostetler each recorded two RBIs on the day.

NDSU look to win their fifth straight series Sunday. The Bison are home Tuesday against Mayville State before heading to Brookings, S.D., to take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in a three game series April 28-30.