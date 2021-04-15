Bison softball, baseball and soccer teams have stellar weekend

Baseball team sweeps, softball takes three of four, soccer team notches a win and a tie

Baseball

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

Parker Harm pitches this past Saturday against Western Illinois.

NDSU had a busy sports weekend as the baseball team, softball team and women’s soccer team were all in action this past weekend.

The Bison baseball team was able to sweep their four-game series against Western Illinois. This improved the Herd’s record to 22-8 on the season and 11-5 in Summit League play.

The series finale went 14 innings, as Calen Schwabe ended things with a walk-off RBI single to right field.

Zach Solano had a pair of hits to lead the Bison, while also scoring two runs. Will Busch was able to drive in two runs, along with Bennett Hostetler driving in one.

Max Loven had a no-decision in the start, as he allowed five runs on eight hits over five innings while striking out five. The NDSU bullpen was astounding, however, as they tossed nine shutout innings.

Up next, the Herd will host Oral Roberts in a four-game series, starting Friday.

Softball

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

Madyson Camacho rounds first base on her way to a triple.

The NDSU softball team was able to win three of four games in their series against South Dakota. The wins improved the Bison’s record to 12-19 on the season and 7-4 in Summit League play.

Saturday’s doubleheader was quite eventful for the Bison. During game one, Sam Koehn drilled a walk-off, two-run double to give the Herd a 6-5 victory.

Madyson Camacho led the way, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Meanwhile, Stephanie Soriano went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

In game two, Lainey Lyle pitched her first career no-hitter in a 3-0 Bison win. Lyle tossed a gem, as she struck out seven, over seven innings while only walking two batters.

Cara Beatty led the way with the bats, as she went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI’s.

Up next, the Bison will host Iowa State in a three-game series, starting Friday.

Soccer

Olivia Lovick runs toward a goal on an empty net.

The team celebrates Kelsey Kallio’s goal. John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

The Bison women’s soccer team had a two-game series against Oral Roberts, as they tied the first match and won the second.

In game one, Jess Hanley scored her second goal of the year in the 34th minute. McKenna Strand picked up the assist, the first of her career.

Olivia Lovick was able to tie the game at two, as she scored her fifth goal of the year off an assist from Kelsey Kallio.

The Bison won game two, their final game of the season, by a score of 3-1.

Both Kallio and Aliya Owens scored the first goals of their careers, giving the Herd a 2-0 lead. Lovick was able to seal the win for the Bison with a goal in the final minute to put NDSU up 3-1.

The Bison ended their season with a 7-8-1 record, while playing exclusively Summit League matches.