Bison Roundup

Men’s golf

The North Dakota State men’s golf team placed 15th at the Ram Masters Invitational in Fort Collins, Colorado on Tuesday, Sept. 18. The team finished with a total of 887 strokes. Hosts Colorado State won their fifth straight Ram Masters tournament with 836.

Andrew Israelson showed great consistency, scoring a one-over-par 71 on all three rounds to lead the Bison with a score of 213. Israelson’s 213 was good enough to tie for 15th place overall.

NDSU’s next highest finisher was Nate Deziel, who scored a 72 in the first and final rounds of the tournament. Deziel, a freshman, finished in a tie for 47th with a score of 220.

As for the rest of the team, Will Holmgren tied for 75th with a 227; Van Holmgren tied for 82nd with a 230 and Dax Wallat tied for 87th with a 231.

The Bison’s next meet is the Zach Johnson Invitational hosted by Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 1-2.

Women’s soccer

The women’s soccer team traveled to Hawaii this week for a pair of games, one against Grand Canyon University and one against the University of Hawaii.

The Bison were victorious in their Thursday game against Grand Canyon. Malley O’Brien drew first blood in the 35th minute. The senior midfielder’s shot landed in the upper right corner of the net from 25 yards out.

The Bison struck again just minutes into the second half when Mariah Haberle struck the left side of the net from the right side of the box.

Grand Canyon sparked to life with a goal in the 65th minute and another in the 90th to force overtime, but their triumph was short lived.

Haberle scored her second goal just six minutes into overtime, with a 30-yard kick that just cleared the Grand Canyon goaltender.

Roxy Roemer tallied two assists in the game, and Daniella Jasper added another. Goalkeeper Monica Polgar came up with five saves.

The Bison ended the trip with a win and a loss, as they could not find the back of the net against Hawaii.

The score was knotted at zero until the Rainbow Wahine scored in the 78th minute. The Bison failed to retaliate, and Hawaii sealed the deal with another goal in the 90th minute.

NDSU registered six shots on goal while Hawaii registered four, but Hawaii’s high quality looks yielded two goals.

The loss dropped the Bison to 3-4 as the non-conference slate comes to a close.

The Bison play their first Summit League game on Sept. 28 when they travel to Western Illinois University.