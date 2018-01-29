Bison Roundup

Wrestling

North Dakota State wrestling fell to No. 24-ranked Purdue in a non-conference dual Friday, Jan. 26. Purdue won eight bouts, six of which were decided by a total of 14 points, and a pair of major decisions to defeat NDSU 26-6.

The Bison won back-to-back matches form 149-pounder Kyle Gilva and No. 9-ranked 157-pounder Clay Ream to pull within 10-6. Gilva recorded a takedown with 1:08 left in the third to take a 6-4 decision over Austin Nash to improve to 18-9 overall and 8-4 in duals.

After being down 3-2 in the first, Ream came back and tied the score 4-4 in the second and recorded a takedown with 1:18 left to take a 7-5 decision over Cole Wysocki.

Four unattached NDSU wrestlers took first place at the North Country Open hosted by Saint John’s University Saturday, Jan. 27.

Brent Fleetwood, 125 pounds, recorded a 3-0 record with a pair of major decisions and one tech fall in his first action of the season.

Taylor Nein, 141 pounds, won four straight bouts, including an overtime victory over Southwest State’s Trent Butcher. Nein had a pair of tech falls and a pin to improve to 10-9.

Van Maanen, 149 pounds, went 4-0 with a tech fall and major decision to improve to 11-7 on the season.

Michael Otomo, 184 pounds, won three straight to improve to 7-5.

Eight out of the 12 NDSU wrestlers placed in the top seven as 133-pounder Sawyer Degen was runner-up, 149-pounder Gavin Sutton and 285-pounder Brandon Metz both took third place, 125-pounder Tirso Lara finished fifth and 149-pounder Austin Braun was seventh.

North Dakota State (5-8, 0-5 Big12WR) is scheduled to wrestle at Northern Illinois in a non-conference dual 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 and 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 against Iowa State.

Men’s track and field

NDSU competed in Minnesota’s Jack Johnson Classic Saturday, Jan. 27, highlighted by Jonah Warwick, who broke the 13-year-old NDSU school record in the 600 meters with a time of 1:19.73.

Competing unattached, Payton Otterdahl threw a personal-best 64-04.50 (19.62m) to win the shot put, a mark that would have broken the NDSU indoor record by 16 inches and rank third in the NCAA this year. Otterdahl also won the weight throw title with a throw of 69-08.25 (21.24m).

Trevor Otterdahl moved to No. 10 all-time in the weight throw with a 61-01.25 (18.62m).

NDSU went 1, 2, 3 in the 400m dash. Landon Jochim won in 48.98 seconds, Jacob Richter came in second in 49.12 and Charlie Voller took third in 50.67.

Elliott Stone won the 3,000m with a personal-best 8:28.43.

Tim Heikkila finished second in the mile with a personal-best 4:11.64, taking off more than four seconds off his previous time.

Dominic Martinez recorded a season-best in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.39 seconds to take second.

Brandon Lewis ran 6.87 seconds in the 60m dash, giving him one of the top times by an NDSU freshman.

Noah Shafer cleared a personal-best height for the second straight week in the pole vault, getting over 15-07.00 (4.75m).

NDSU will split next weekend between the Bison Open and the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Women’s track and field

Four NDSU women won event titles at Minnesota’s Jack Johnson Classic.

Bailey DeMar won the triple jump with an indoor personal-best 39-04.50 (12.00m), seventh all-time at NDSU. Piper Jensen won her seventh straight event title in the long jump with a jump of 19-03.50 (5.88m).

Alexis Woods won the 200m dash with a time of 24.92. Katie Bye won the 600m with a time of 1:35.58.

Annika Rotvold now ranks seventh all-time at NDSU in the 3,000m after running 9:48.71 t0 finish second in the event.

Bailey Retzlaff and Kelsey Laufenberg moved up to fifth and seventh on the NDSU all-time list in the weight throw with throws of 63-03.50 (19.29m) and 61-06.25 (18.75m), respectively. Maddy Nilles finished seventh with a throw of 65-00.00 (19.81m).

Courtney Pasiowitz finished second in the shot put with a season-best throw of 50-10.75 (15.51m).

Lauren Gietzen placed third in the pole vault, clearing a season-best 12-10.75 (3.93m).

NDSU will split next weekend between the Bison Open and the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska.