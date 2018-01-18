Bison Roundup

Women’s basketball

North Dakota State women’s basketball fell to Oral Roberts, 71-48, Thursday, Jan. 11.

Michelle Gaislerova led the Bison with 12 points, and Reilly Jacobson added 8 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

NDSU shot 34 percent from the floor, 18 percent in the first half, including 28 percent from behind the three-point arc. The Bison went 1-for-5 at the free throw line.

Maria Martianez led the Golden Eagles, posting a double-double with a game-high 16 points and 11 rebounds. Faith Ihim added 15 points of her own.

The Golden Eagles shot 46 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Bison 48-35 overall and 10-4 on the offensive glass.

The Bison’s skid continued against the Denver Pioneers after the Pioneers made 16 3-pointers to a final score of 98-79, Saturday, Jan. 13.

Jacobson scored 17 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead the Bison. Rylee Nudell added 14 points, with Taylor Thunstedt and Macey Kvilvang each adding 10 points of their own.

The Bison led 21-16 after one quarter, but the Pioneers outscored NDSU 31-18 in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Lauren Loven led the Pioneers with a game-high 18 points, while Claire Gritt scored 17 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

Denver shot 42 percent from the field and made 16 of 38 attempts from three-point range. The Pioneers outrebounded the Bison, 46-35, including a 20-9 advantage in offensive boards.

Denver scored 20 second-chance points and capitalized 18 NDSU turnovers into 17 points.

The Bison (7-11, 0-4 Summit League) are scheduled to host Fort Wayne 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

Men’s track and field

The Bison men’s track and field won five events at Saturday’s Thundering Herd Classic.

Jonah Warwick won the 1000m title in 2:28.60, the seventh-fastest in NDSU history in the event. Camron Roehl won the mile with a time of 4:13.30, the second-fastest time by a Bison in the past four years.

Competing unattached, NDSU’s Payton Otterdahl threw 64-01.75 (19.55m) to win the shot put, which would have been the school record by 13 inches. That mark would rank second in all of Division I this season had Otterdahl not been unattached. He also won the weight throw with a mark of 67-06.00 (20.57m).

NDSU won the 4x400m relay with the team of Warwick, Jacob Richter, Byrne Curl and Landon Jochim running 3:18.82. Jochim also took second in the 200m dash in 22.23.

Steffan Stroh matched his career-best mark in the weight throw, hitting 65-09.50 (20.05m) for second place Saturday.

Kelle’Mon Hinton matched his personal-best in the triple jump, going 48-06.00 (14.78m). He ranks No. 9 in NDSU history.

NDSU competes next at SDSU’s Jim Emmerich Alumni Invitational in Brookings, South Dakota, Jan. 20.

Women’s track and field

Piper Jensen moved to No. 10 all-time at NDSU in the indoor long jump, winning with a mark of 19-06.00 (5.94m). She also claimed the triple jump title, leaping 39-01.00 (11.91m).

Annika Rotvold won the mile with a time of 5:01.01, and Kelby Anderson took second at 5:05.22. Katie Bye won the 1000m in 3:02.53.

Klara Lyon won the pole vault, clearing 12-08.00 (3.86 meters).

Amanda Levin, Gabby Grommesh, Deidre Hahnand and Alexis Woods finished in 3:50.35 to claim the 4x400m relay title.

Grommesh ran a personal-best 7.69 seconds in the 60m dash to earn a runner-up finish and move up to eighth in NDSU history in the event.

Competing unattached, NDSU’s Shelby Gunnells registered a personal-best by more than a foot in the shot put, throwing 52-01.75 (15.89m) for the win. Gunnells’ mark would have ranked third in NDSU indoor history had she not been competing unattached.

Maddy Nilles threw a personal-best 40-08.00 (14.83m) in the shot put, ranking her No. 9 on the NDSU all-time list.

Bailey Retzlaff took second in the shot put with a 51-09.25 (15.78m), ranking her third all-time in school history and 23rd in the NCAA this season.

Retzlaff has been named Summit League Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Thundering Herd Classic last Saturday.

NDSU competes next at SDSU’s Jim Emmerich Alumni Invitational in Brookings, South Dakota, on Jan. 20.