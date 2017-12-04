Bison Roundup

Men’s basketball

The North Dakota State men’s basketball team fell 54-50 to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Paul Miller led the Bison with 15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. Jared Samuelson added a career-high 14 points.

The Bison led 31-30 early in the second half. The Bison would later cut a 10-point deficit to four at 46-42 after back-to-back threes from A.J. Jacobson with 4:33 left in the contest.

The Bison held the Lumberjacks to 33 percent shooting from the court, but the Lumberjacks would capitalize, connecting on 28 free throws compared to NDSU’s 11.

NDSU would record another loss after their contest against Mississippi State Thursday, Nov. 30.

The Bison were down 29-24 after the first half, but MSU used a 13-0 run early in the second half to pull away for the win.

Miller led the Bison with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Jacobson scored 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting from three-point range.

The Bison missed their first nine shots of the game and fell behind as many as 15 points before going on a 10-0 run to close out the first half. The Bison held the Bulldogs scoreless in the last 5:18 of the opening half.

The Bison return home to take on the preseason Missouri Valley Conference favorite Missouri State Monday, Dec. 4.

Women’s basketball

NDSU women’s basketball fell to the Colorado Buffaloes 108-59 Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Taylor Thunstedt led the Bison with 13 points as Rylee Nudell added 10 points. Danneka Voegeli grabbed five rebounds to lead the Bison on the boards.

NDSU shot 25 percent from the court and 27 percent from behind the three-point arc. The Bison were outrebounded 60-33.

NDSU would stumble again to Milwaukee 74-38 Friday, Dec. 1.

Michelle Gaislerova scored nine points to lead the Bison, as Reilly Jacobson scored eight points. Jacobson and Voegeli each grabbed five rebounds for NDSU.

NDSU was held to 29 percent shooting overall in the contest and 31 percent from behind the arc. The Bison were once again outrebounded, this time 53-28.

The Bison are scheduled to return to the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex to host UT Rio Grande Valley 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Wrestling

Three NDSU wrestlers, Paul Bianchi (125), Clay Ream (157) and Andrew Fogarty (165), were alive in the consolation bracket after the first day of the Cliff Keen Invitational. The Bison were tied for 17th in team standings with Minnesota and Virginia at 31 points.

Fogarty would finish in fifth place, and the Bison would finish 18th in the team standings with 43 points.

Fogarty received a medical forfeit victory against No. 3 Logan Massa of Michigan. He recorded a takedown, 4-points near fall for a 6-0 lead with 1:18 left in the first period against No. 8 Anthony Valencia of Arizona State. Fogarty posted a 7-4 decision to advance.

Fogarty put together a 7-2 record at the tournament and improved to 17-5 overall.

NDSU is scheduled to wrestle No. 19 Central Michigan in a non-conference dual at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Scheels Center.