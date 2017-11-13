Bison Roundup

Volleyball

North Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 3-1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21) Friday, Nov. 10.

Western Illinois took the second set 25-19 and built an 11-7 lead in the third. The Bison were able to battle back and score 11 straight to take an 18-11 lead.

Jessica Jorgensen matched a career-high with 16 kills and added five blocks.

The Bison outhit the Leathernecks .137 to .094 as Gelzinyte recorded 15 kills and hit .433. Brianna Rasmusson recorded her 14th double-double of the season with 42 assists and 14 digs. Mikaela Purnell finished with a match-high 30 digs. Emilee McGowan and Purnell each had three aces.

NDSU is scheduled to finish the regular season against Omaha 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. The Bison will take part in the Summit League Tournament, which starts Friday, Nov. 17.

Men’s basketball

NDSU fell to UC Santa Barbara 85-66 in their season opener Saturday, Nov. 11.

UCSB shot 55 percent from three-point range, and Max Heidegger netted 8-of-14 behind the arc to finish with 33 points. Leland King II added 23 points and 9 rebounds.

Paul Miller led the Bison with 18 points. Deng Geu and Cameron Hunter both scored 11 for NDSU. Miller also matched his career-high with 6 assists and grabbed 5 rebounds.

Tyson Ward and Jared Samuelson both made their first career starts for the Bison.

The game was tied at 28 with less than four minutes left in the half before UCSB went on a 10-0 run. The Bison trailed 40-31 at the half.

The Bison never got closer than nine points in the game’s final 17 minutes. Following four straight free throws made by Miller, the Bison pulled within nine with 5:21 remaining. UCSB then pulled away down the stretch.

The Bison will travel to Los Angeles to take on No. 10 University of Southern California (USC) 10 p.m. Monday.

Women’s basketball

Four Bison scored in double figures as NDSU defeated Mayville State in their season opener Friday, Nov. 10.

Taylor Thunstedt scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, going 4-of-8 from behind the arc. Rylee Nudell and Michelle Gaislerova each scored 13, with Autumn Ogden putting up 10 points of her own.

Danneka Voegeli grabbed a game-high 12 boards, and Sarah Jacobson dished out a game-best 6 assists, as Thunstedt finished with a game-high 5 steals.

NDSU is scheduled to host New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) Sunday, Nov. 12.

Women’s cross country

Kelby Anderson finished her freshman season with a top-30 finish at the NCAA Midwest Regional Friday morning.

Anderson placed 28th overall and posted a personal-best 6k time of 20:50.5 — the sixth-fastest 6k in school history. She finished her first collegiate season as NDSU’s top runner in five out of six meets.

The Bison placed 17th as a team, moving up a spot from last year.

Men’s cross country

Tim Heikkila finished 59th overall, running a time of 30:17.9 for the 10k at the ISU Cross Country Meet.

The Bison men finished 19th as a team with 488 points.

Heikkila’s 59th-place showing was the best by a Bison at the Midwest Regional since Brett Kelly took 54th in 2014.

Wrestling

NDSU 165-pounder Andrew Fogarty and 197-pounder Cordell Easton each won their third title, as 157-pounder Clay Ream took his second at the 47th annual Bison Open in front of 647 spectators at the Scheels Center in the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

First-time Bison Open winners were 141-pounder Sam Hampton and heavyweight Dan Stibral.

NDSU is scheduled to take on No. 7 Iowa at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and then No. 13 Northern Iowa at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19.