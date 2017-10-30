Bison Roundup

Women’s cross country

Kelby Anderson placed third to lead the Bison to a second-place finish at the Summit League Championships. The freshman clocked the eighth-fastest 6k time in school history. Her time of 21:08.5 sits behind only six times by Erin Teschuk and one by Brecca Wahlund.

Anderson was the top finishing true freshman and earned Newcomer of the Championships. It is the first time since 2011 a Bison has claimed that title.

Four more Bison finished in the top-20. Ashley Perez finished 11th with a time of 21:44.1. Annika Rotvold was right behind Perez, coming in 12th in 21:47.2. Emma Kusch Dahle finished 15th with a time of 22:04.0. Jen Dufner rounded out the Bison scorers in 17th after clocking a 22:07.3

NDSU will next compete at the NCAA Midwest Regional Nov. 10.

Men’s cross country

The NDSU men posted the best Summit League finish in program history, coming in second at the Summit League Championships. The Bison were aided by four top-10 finishes.

Elliot Stone paced the Bison, coming in with a fifth-place finish at a time of 25:15.2. Right behind Stone were teammates Brant Gilbertson and Tim Heikkila. Gibertson finished sixth in 25:16.5 with Heikkila one second behind. Derek Warner came home in ninth after clocking a 25:26.0

Alex Bartholomay rounded out the Bison scorers after finishing 15th with a time of 25:43.9. It was the first time the Bison finished as runner-ups in the Championships, after coming in third the last two years.

The Bison will next run at the NCAA Midwest Regional Nov. 10.

Volleyball

Oral Roberts completed the season sweep of the Bison, claiming a 3-1 (16-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23) win in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Bison came out strong behind the play of Jessica Jorgensen. The senior middle hitter recorded four blocks in the set. Her strong defense lead ORU to an anemic .024 hitting percentage, while the Bison hit .250.

The Golden Eagles would not hit less than .242 in the next three sets. Laura Milos led the charge for the Golden Eagles, registering 12 kills in the match.

The offensive explosion was too much for the Bison, who couldn’t answer with their own offense. NDSU finished hitting just .160 for the duration of the match.

McKenzie Burke registered a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs. Jorgensen hit 10 kills, while Erika Gelzinyte and Allie Mauch added nine and eight respectively.

Mikaela Purnell had a match-high 29 digs for the Bison.

NDSU traveled to Denver on Sunday and return home for the final game of the season at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse 7 p.m. Friday against Fort Wayne.

Men’s golf

A pair of Bison scoring records were in the conversation as NDSU took part in the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate last Monday and Tuesday.

Andrew Israelson tied the program record in the second round with a 7-under par 74. The sophomore joined Nathan Anderson (2013) and Taylor Cavanagh (2008) as the only Bison to shoot that low.

Israelson’s second round performance set the tone for Tuesday’s final round. NDSU as a team shot 2-under par to finish with a team score of 851. That broke the program record of 861 set in 2012.

Israelson finished sixth, shooting a 5-under par 208, the second-lowest 54-hole score in history. Nick Myhre shot an even par 213 over three rounds, while Lucas Johnson finished 3-over par.

The golf team heads into the winter break and will return in February.