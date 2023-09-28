Bison Roundup

Soccer

Bison Soccer has continued to find mixed success throughout their season, as they now transition to playing in the summit league. As of now, they stand 4-3-4 with six games remaining before the Summit League championship.

On Sept. 15, NDSU prevailed against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a dominant fashion, winning 3-0. As a show of force, NDSU totaled 33 shots to their opponent’s five. The Bison took the lead right away in the sixth minute. Amaya Garrett scored the goal by receiving the ball from senior Kelsey Kallio’s corner kick.

Despite the early action, it wasn’t until the 82nd minute that NDSU found its second goal. It was NDSU senior Elana Webber who scored her first collegiate goal. Just a few minutes later, Olivia Watson’s shot was saved by the Lions goalie, but Paige Goaley rebounded the ball and scored.

Following this win at home, the Bison opened Summit League Play against Kansas City at home on Dacotah Field on Thursday, Sept. 21. NDSU took the lead first in the 31st minute with Kelsey Kallio scoring with a header. Shortly after the second half began, Kansas City responded with a goal of their own. Both teams were unable to take the lead, drawing NDSU’s first summit league game.

Next, NDSU was home again against Omaha, where they found another draw, this time 2-2. Omaha scored first, but that was followed by two back-to-back goals in the 21st and 24th minutes of play for NDSU. Omaha would score later in the 48th minute to tie.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, the Bison will be at South Dakota State for their sixth last game of the regular season.

Volleyball

NDSU Volleyball has continued to have a solid season so far, as they stand at 9-4. Earlier in September, they won both of their games at home against Portland State and Toledo.

More recently, they found success at the Mountaineer Invitational in Morgantown, West Virginia. They had two decisive victories over Robert Morris and Old Dominion, winning 3-0 and 3-2, respectively. They suffered one defeat against the hometown team, West Virginia, losing 0-3.

Following that, NDSU Volleyball transitioned to playing summit league members. Starting with Oral Roberts, the team found initial success, winning 3-1. However, following this, they lost to Denver 0-3.

They will next play at Saint Thomas on Thursday, Sept. 28. For homecoming, they will host Omaha on Saturday, Sept. 30, in the Benson Bunker Field House.

Golf

Women’s golf teed off the year in early September in Fargo. At their invitational, they would take first place ahead of St. Thomas, South Dakota and North Dakota. Individually, tied for first were two NDSU golfers, senior Leah Skaar and sophomore Madi Hicks.

After that, in Provo, Utah, the team finished 6th out of 19 teams in the Timpanogos Collegiate Invitational. For one of the three rounds played, NDSU, with a round total of 280, achieved a new team record for 18 holes. The last record of 284 was set in 2017.

For Men’s Golf, their first action of the year was at the Iowa Fall Classic, where they got fourth in a group of 13 teams. NDSU’s Nate Adams, a senior, did the best individually, tying for fifth. The team also played at the Wildcat Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas. Here, they got fifth out of fifteen teams. Both seniors Nate Adams and Jack Johnson performed the best individually for NDSU, tying for 16th.