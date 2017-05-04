Bison Roundup

Baseball

Over the weekend, the Bison baseball team was able to get the series win over the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State. NDSU was able to take two of three from the Jacks.

The Bison were able to take the opener behind their right-hander starter Luke Lind. It was a gem from the senior, who pitched a one hit complete game shutout as he tallied a career-high of 11 strikeouts en route to a 3-0 win.

It is the first one-hitter for North Dakota State baseball since Mike Peschel’s one-hitter at Nebraska-Omaha in 2002, and the first nine-inning complete game shutout since David Ernst shutout Western Illinois in 2013.

Lind sat down the first 14 batters before giving up the lone hit for the Jacks in the fifth. He would go on to retire 13 of the 15 the rest of the game, allowing only on walk and hit by pitch.

Lind named a National Player of the Week and Summit League Pitcher of the Week.

Saturday would come with the two teams splitting the double header. The Bison would take the early game 11-4, but would fall in the nightcap 2-1.

Bennett Hostetler would hit his first collegiate home run, hitting a grand slam as he would finish the day 3-for-6 with four RBIs and two runs scored the lead NDSU at the plate.

Reed Pfannenstein earned the win giving up three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings on the mound.

The Bison would finish the weekend standing 21-21 overall and 12-9 in Summit League Play.

Softball

NDSU softball would stay home to face SDSU, getting a much needed sweep of the Jacks in the three-game series.

Saturday would see a double header were the Jackrabbits were limited to seven hits as the Bison would defeated SDSU 9-3 and 3-1.

In game two, KK Leddy would get pitch a complete game three-hitter and striking out seven while walking none. Leddy improves to 5-1 in league play and 8-8 overall.

NDSU would add one to their 2-1 lead in the sixth, making in 3-1, off the bat of Bre Beatty. Beatty would hit her third home run on the season.

Jacquelyn Sertic, who stuck out 10 in game one, would pitch in game three of the series. Sertic would pick up the win finishing with nine strikeouts and one walk, It was her fifth shutout on the season.

Zoe Stavrou, who finished 9-17 hitting in five games last week, and Sertic earned Summit League Weekly Honors.

North Dakota State (10-5 SL, 23-28) is scheduled to finish out the regular season at Omaha on May 5-6.

Track

The Bison ran through the Drake Relays over the weekend. The final day started with a victory from the sprint medley team. Rose Jackson, Amanda Levin, Alexis Woods and Amy Andrushko ran 3:52.33 for the fourth-fastest time in school history.

The Bison women took sixth in the 4x100m relay with Jackson, Levin, Grommesh and Woods. NDSU took the meet victory with a third-place finish in the 4x400m with the quartet of Woods, Morgan Milbrath, Andrushko and Jackson.

The Bison women were the only team to place in the top eight in the 4x100m, 4x400m, 4x800m, sprint medley and distance medley relays.

Klara Lyon tied her personal-best in the pole vault for the second week in a row. She cleared 12-09.50 (3.90m) for an eighth place finish. Lauren Gietzen also vaulted 12-09.50 (3.90m) to tie for ninth.

On the men’s side of the meet, Matt Jennings, Brian Ferry, Tim Heikkila and Camron Roehl ran the 10th-fastest distance medley in NDSU history, finishing 12th in 10:04.71. Roehl ran a 4:12 on the 1600m anchor leg, closing out the fastest distance medley by the Bison in five years.

The Bison men placed three in the top six in the hammer throw. Alex Renner (200-10 / 61.22m) and Steffan Stroh (200-1 / 61.00m) finished second and third. Conrad Schwarzkopf took sixth with a toss of 195-2 (59.50m).

Golf

In day one of The Summit League Men’s Golf Championship, NDSU sits in second-place after the 36 holes. The opening two rounds were played on Monday after round one was cancelled due to weather on Sunday.

The Bison recorded rounds of 298 and 294 for a two-round team score of 16-over par 592. The Bison sit six strokes back of Oral Roberts. South Dakota State rounds out the top-three in third with a 17-over par 593.

Sophomore Will Holmgren leads NDSU and is tied for fifth with a two-round 3-over par 147 (72-75).

Holmgren and freshman Andrew Israelson were named to the Summit League First and Second Teams, respectively. It is the first time since 2013 NDSU has had a pair of golfers in the teams.

The final round is slated for 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at Sand Creek Station.