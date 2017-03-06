Bison Roundup

Softball

NDSU lost two games on Friday, March 3, during the first day of the Ragin’ Cajun Invitational at Lamson Park. 4-2 to Texas A&M Corpus Christi and 8-2 to host No. 18/19-ranked Louisiana.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Candice Hadd hit a RBI single and TAMUCC took the advantage of a Bison error to plate the second run.

The Islanders increased their lead to a 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning on Kandace Johnson’s lead-off home run. TAMUCC would receive another solo home run from Lacey Boyd in the sixth.

NDSU rallied in the bottom of the seventh when Tabby Heinz hit her first collegiate home run, a two-run shot to center to put the lead in half to 4-2.

Liz Carter (5-4) kept North Dakota State without a base hit for the first 4-2/3 innings until Tabby Heinz hit a single to left field. Carter struck out nine, allowed three hits and walked three.

KK Leddy (1-3) picked up the loss for the Bison. Leddy struck out eight, walked six and gave up five hits.

Kara Gremillion led off the second game with a home run and No. 18 Louisiana (13-4) took off from there.

The Ragin’ Cajuns would go off for four runs in the third inning to extend the lead to 5-0.

Louisiana tacked on single-runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

The Bison added their final run in the bottom of the sixth when Stavrou launched a 2-1 pitch for a home run to left center. It was Stavrou’s team-leading fourth homer of the season.

Jacquelyn Sertic (3-9) took the loss for NDSU. Sertic struck out seven and walked five.

On Saturday, NDSU shut out Alcorn State, but fell to Louisiana.

Sertic threw here third shutout of the season striking out 13, one shy of career best, to reach double figures for the third time this season and ninth of her career.

NDSU got out to an early lead with three runs in the first and two more in the fifth.

Adding two more runs in the fourth to make the lead 7-0.

In game two, NDSU would fall to Louisiana for a second time. The Ragin Cajuns jumped out to a huge lead score seven in the first.

KK Leddy and Sertic pitched for North Dakota State with Leddy picking up the loss. Vanessa Anderson had the lone base hit for the Bison.

Baseball

NDSU baseball earned a victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-1 last Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium. NDSU’s first road victory over the Gophers since 2012.

Junior left-handed pitcher Blake Stockert earned his first win of the season after throwing five scoreless innings.

Right-handed reliever Kevin Folman entered with one-out in the bottom of the ninth inning and allowed one unearned run on one hit, securing his first save of 2017.

Senior catcher Danny Palmiscno gave the Bison a 1-0 lead after hitting a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth. NDSU would add two more in the seventh with a lead-off home run by Logan Busch and an RBI single by Drew Fearing.

NDSU would go 1-2 Friday and Saturday against Northern Colorado, with one game left on Sunday.

In game one, the Bison would fall 5-7.

Jordan Harms would be given the loss after giving up three earned runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

Ben Petersen would give the Bison a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth after hitting a solo shot to left center.

In Saturday’s double-header, the Bison would take game on 7-4 but fall 6-7 in game two.

Petersen drove in three runs on his fourth home run of the season to make the lead 7-3 and Busch would drive in two RBIs of his own during the game.

Chris Choles earned the win on the mound for the Bison in game one after allowing one earned run on three hits with a strikeout and walk in four innings of relief.

In game two, NDSU took an early 6-1 lead after scoring runs in the first, fourth, and fifth innings.

The Bears would respond with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and seventh to take a 7-6 lead.

Matt Elsenpeter and Tucker Rohde each drove in two runs.

Sean Terres suffered the loss on the mound after allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.