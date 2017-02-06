Bison Roundup

Women’s basketball

North Dakota State women’s basketball headed south to Brookings, South Dakota, Thursday to take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits. They fell to 70-44 as the Bison could not overcome 24 turnovers.

With the loss, the Bison fall to 5-18 on the season and 3-7 in the Summit League, as the Jackrabbits move to 17-5 overall in 8-2 in the conference.

Senior Emily Spier scored 13 points shooting 6-fo-11 leading the Bison as the only scorer in double digits. Freshman Reilly Jacobson recorded a team-best six rebounds.

NDSU shot 32 percent for the game and just 25 percent from three. The Bison were outscored in the paint, 44-14, and off turnovers, 23-11.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host Western Illinois at 5:00 p.m.Wednesday as part of a basketball doubleheader inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

Wrestling

NDSU lost six of the 10 matches against visiting Big 12 conference rival Utah Valley this past Friday.

165-pound redshirt freshman Andrew Fogarty became the first Bison wrestler to reach 20 wins on the season with a 18-3 tech fall, his third of the year, over Koy Wilkinson. Fogarty is ranked No. 20 and now is 20-6 overall and 11-3 in dual meets.

No. 4 ranked Josh Rodriguez won by a 13-6 decision over Mitchell Brown at 125 pounds and No. 20-ranked Cam Sykora’s 12-3 won a major decision over Jarod Maynes at 133. Rodriguez improved to 18-1 overall and 15-1 in duals, as Sykora is 11-2 overall and is undefeated at 9-0 in duals.

NDSU (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) is scheduled to wrestle at the Air Force Academy 8 p.m. Feb. 10, and at Wyoming 3 p.m. Feb. 12.

Women’s track and field

North Dakota State track and field hosted the Bison Open over the weekend.

On day one for the women, senior Morgan Milbrath broke the NDSU record for the 300m dash, clocking in at 38.68, beating Brittany Page’s previous school record by 0.89 seconds. Mibrath now owns the 15th fastest 300m in NCAA this year.

Alexis Woods came in second with a time of 39.39, making her the second-fastest woman in history in this event for NDSU.

The Bison women took the top three places in the weight throw, with senior Katelyn Weimerskirch (64-07.25 / 19.69m) winning.

Kayla Huhnerkoch, Tara Smart, Jenny Guibert and Taylor Janssen won the distance medley relay for the Bison women in 11:47.26.

On the final day, the NDSU women’s team captured five more event titles at the Bison Open.

The NDSU women took eight of the top nine places in the shot put, with junior Courtney Pasiowitz winning at 49-09.75 (15.18m).

Senior Amy Andrushko took first place in the 800m, running her fastest time ever on a 200m track, 2:09.05.

Junior Piper Jensen recorded an indoor personal-best mark of 37-09.25 (11.51m) to win the triple jump, and she also took third in the long jump at 17-11.75 (5.48m).

The team of Milbrath, Amanda Levin, Andrushko and Woods won the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:46.97.

Men’s track and field

Payton Otterdahl was one of four men who threw over the 20-meter mark, for the first time in school history, with a throw of 68-014.25 (20.83). The men swept the top five places in the weight throw.

The Bison men are ranked first in the country in the weight throw USTFCCCA Event Squad Rankings.

On the track, Landon Jochim set a new facility record in the 300m and ranks third all-time at NDSU with his winning time of 34.43 seconds.

Sophomore Byrne Curl won the 600m, finishing with a time 1:21.56.

Freshmen finish one and two as the Bison take top four in the heptathlon standings after day one at the Bison Open. Tony Ukkelberg is first with 2,961 points, and Ben Klimpke is second with 2,882. Senior Angus Stoudt (2,784 points) and sophomore Ryan Enerson (2,768 points) are third and fourth, respectively.

Klimpke posted the top mark in three of the four heptathlon events contested Friday, clocking 7.22 seconds in the 60m dash, leaping 22-07.75 (6.90m) in the long jump, and clearing 6-08.75 (2.05m) in the high jump.

The NDSU men’s track & field team earned six first-place finishes on the second day of the Bison Open.

Senior Alex Renner stays undefeated in the shot put this season, winning with a toss of 62-03.00 (18.97m). Renner ranks No. 7 in the nation this year in the event.

Jacob Richter won the 400m dash, clocking an indoor personal-best of 48.46 to rank No. 8 all-time at NDSU. Jake Leingang took first place in the mile in 4:09.43, putting him the ninth-fastest in NDSU history in the event.

Junior Brant Gilbertson took first-place finish in the 800m with a time of 1:55.55. Sophomore Kelle’Mon Hinton won the triple jump with a mark of 45-09.00 (13.94m).

Enerson won the Bison Open heptathlon, scoring 4,956 points. Klimpke totaled 4,700 points for second place, Moberg placed third with 4,695 points and Ukkelberg was fourth with 4,671 points.