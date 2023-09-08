Bison Roundup

Soccer

Bison Soccer found themselves their second win of the season and their first away win against Coastal Carolina last Thursday, Aug. 31. Following a first half with no goals, NDSU’s Amaya Garrett scored in the 49th minute of play. It was the only goal of the game.

Moving down the coast, the next Bison game was also in South Carolina. They played at Citadel, narrowly ending with a tie. Citadel struck early on the 19th minute to maintain the lead. It wasn’t until the 86th minute that NDSU’s Jess Hanley, senior, headed Kelsey Kallio’s corner kick into the goal, equalizing the score. It is Hanley’s first goal of the season.

The Bison will return home on Friday, Sept. 9th, to face off against Nother Colorado, who are 0-6. Going into this matchup, NDSU stands at 2-2-2.

Volleyball

Bison Volleyball traveled to Dayton, Ohio, for the Dayton Flyer Classic. They continued their four-game winning streak into their first match against Butler. They won 3-2. The team also made new season highs with 66 kills and 91 digs.

Their five-game winning streak would come to an end after their match against the Dayton Flyers. Losing 1-3. Despite the loss, senior Kelley Johnson now has the 10th most assists in NDSU history at 3,066.

The third game in Ohio saw NDSU facing the hometown Bobcats. NDSU was able to win the first set. However, they weren’t able to build enough momentum, causing them to lose the next three consecutive sets and the game.

After the games in Dayton, the team now stands at 4-2. Their next tournament will be at home, hosting Toledo and Portland State. It starts Friday, Sept. 8.

Cross-Country

Former Bison cross-country runner Erin Teschuk will be representing Canada at the World Cross Country Championship next February. She will compete in the mixed relay.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, native is no stranger to prestigious international competitions. Previously, she competed in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and the 2015 World Track and Field Championship.