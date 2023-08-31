Bison Roundup

Football

Bison Football kicks off Saturday, Sept. 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis against Eastern Washington. The stadium provides more seating, allowing for more fans to bring an energetic start to the season. With NDSU drawing a large amount of its students from Minnesota and the Twin Cities, there will be plenty of Alumni to fill the large stadium.

For those who aren’t looking to travel over 200 miles, Bison football’s debut at the FARGODOME is against the University of Maine the following weekend, Sept. 9.

Additionally, former NDSU tight end and offensive lineman Cody Mauch will have his NFL debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings on week 1, Sunday, Sept. 9. He is the starting right guard.

Soccer

NDSU women’s soccer started the season by tying 1-1 at home against Boise State on Thursday, Aug. 17. Scoring for NDSU was Freshman Tyreese Zacher, her debut game for NDSU.

They played their next game at home on Saturday, Aug. 20, against the University of Montana. Montana scored three goals within the first 12 minutes. Following this, Amaya Garrett, a freshman, scored for NDSU, settling the final score of 1-3.

Following this, they achieved a dominant win, 4-1, over Austin Peay at home on Friday, Aug. 25. Scoring a goal each for the Bison were junior Olivia Watson, freshman Ava Stanchina, senior Alicia Nead, and junior Loretta Wacek.

Next, women’s soccer hit the road for the first time this season to Des Moines against Drake. The Bison lost 0-2.

NDSU women’s soccer now stands at 1-2-1. Their next game is on Aug. 31., at Coastal Carolina. They will next play at home on Friday, Sept. 8, versus Northern Colorado.

Volleyball

Volleyball deputed their season at the Vandal Volleyball Invitational in Moscow, Idaho. They started the season with a victory, 3-1, over UC Riverside on Aug. 25. The next day, they played Seattle, also beating them 3-1.

Their next game against Butler is Sept. 1. Their home game premier is against Portland State and Toledo on Sept. 8-9.

Golf

Over the summer, NDSU men’s golf signed two new members. Sophomore Rylin Petry transferred from Bemidji State. Originally, he is from Fertile, Minnesota.

While at Bemidji State, he had a scoring average of 72.8 and earned six top-five finishes with two second-place finishes. He was also named NSIC Golfer of the Week twice.

Max Wilson, freshman, joined NDSU men’s golf. During his senior year of high school in Roseau, Minnesota, he individually finished in the top four in every high school tournament. At the 2023 Class A Championship, he finished second. He ended his senior year with an average score of 72.3.

Both the Men’s and Women’s Golf teams will play ten tournaments throughout the year. Women will host their opener on Sept 5-6 at the NDSU Fall Invitational at Oxbow Country Club. Men begin the season on Sept. 5-6 at the Iowa Fall Classic.