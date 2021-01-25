Bison roundup

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

NDSU Volleyball swept UND in their second matchup this past weekend.

Track and field, basketball, volleyball oh my

The Bison sports teams had a busy weekend as the women’s volleyball team, men’s and women’s basketball teams, and men’s and women’s track and field teams were all in action.

The women’s volleyball team had two games against North Dakota, winning both. They won Friday’s matchup 3-1, and Saturday’s matchup 3-0.

Friday’s game was the first match for the Bison in 14 months due to COVID-19. NDSU had three players record double-digit kills. Senior Alexis Bachmeier led the way with 17, while sophomore Syra Tanchin added 14, and senior Allie Mauch recorded 12.

In the second match, freshman Ali Hinze led the Bison with 12 kills in her collegiate debut. While the Bison won both matches against UND, they do not count in the Summit League standings. NDSU opens league play at Kansas City on Jan. 31.

The men’s basketball team won both games against Denver this weekend. They won Friday’s game 70-58, and Saturday’s game 84-58.

Senior Rocky Kreuser recorded his fourth double-double in the last five games on Friday, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Bison also saw three other players finish with double digits, as Jarius Cook had 16, Sam Griesel had 13, and Tyree Eady had 10.

In Saturday’s game Kreuser once again led the way for the Bison, finishing with a game-high 17 points. Eady chipped in 15 points on 6-7 shooting, while Cook added 14. The win improved NDSU’s record to 7-1 in Summit League play.

The women’s basketball team split with Denver this past weekend, losing the first game 62-60 and winning the second game 74-56. Friday’s loss ended NDSU’s five-game winning streak.

Sophomore Ryan Cobbins led the way for the Bison in Friday’s loss, tying her career-high with 18 points. After a seven-point outing, Michelle Gaislerova moved into 23rd in school history with 1,179 career points.

In Saturday’s win, Emily Dietz led the way for the Bison with a game-high 17 points. Meanwhile, Heaven Hamling added 16 points and Cobbins scored 11. Gaislerova made history again, as she became the second player in school history to make 200 career three-pointers. NDSU was able to improve to 11-3 on the season, and 6-2 in Summit League play.

Rocky Kreuser drives for two.

Ryan Cobbins led the Bison in points in the first of two games against Denver.

The men’s track and field team competed in the Jim Emmerich Invitational this past weekend. Junior Jacob Rodin broke the NDSU school record in the 600 meters to headline the performances of the track and field team.

Senior Alex Talley added a foot to his career-best in the shot put, throwing 65-02.00 to win the meet. He became the third Bison ever to top 65 feet, and currently ranks fourth in the NCAA this season. Meanwhile, Cody Roder won the 400m dash and Alex Bartholomay won the 300m dash.

The women’s track and field team also competed in the Jim Emmerich Invitational this weekend. Senior hurdler Ashley Schug led the way for the Bison winning both the 60m hurdles and 200m dash for the second straight meet.

NDSU swept the top three places in the shot put, with Akealy Moton winning, Tasha Willing finishing second, and Amanda Anderson taking third.

Freshman Brita Birkeland won the 600m, running a season best 1:36.94. Alliana Houfek claimed the mile title with a personal best time of 5:09.57. Additionally, Jenna Kes won the triple jump with a mark of 37-03.00 (11.35m).