Bison pitchers Jake Drew and Tristen Roehrich Named to 2022 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List

NDSU one of four schools with multiple players selected

For the first time in their collegiate careers, senior Jake Drew and junior Tristen Roehrich have been placed on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List, announced Wednesday.

Drew, an Alexandria, Minn., native has made 13 appearances for the Herd this season and has picked up two wins. On top of that, over 14.2 innings of work, the trusted closer boasts an incredible 0.00 ERA, allowing zero hits over his last five outings on the mound. Because of his success, Jake Drew is also etching himself into the NDSU record books, as his career-high six saves this year are tied for ninth all-time in the NDSU record books.

The second recipient of the midseason award is West Fargo’s Tristen Roehrich, who has made 11 showings on the mound on his way to a solid 4-1 record and career-high five saves. Posting a 2.19 ERA on the year, Roehrich has whiffed 41 batters and limited them to a .207 batting average on the mound. On top of the nomination for this accolade, Roehrich was previously named the Summit League Pitcher of the week on March 21.

Later this season, the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award will be given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I baseball. Be on the lookout for finalists to be announced on Wednesday, June 8 and the winner on Friday, June 17 at the 2022 College World Series.