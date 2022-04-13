Bison men win Stampede at the Creek golf tournament

Brock Winter wins medalist title at seven-under

The Bison men dominated the Stampede at the Creek Tournament this week finishing in first place with a 19 under par with 845 strokes. Three Bison players stood atop the leaderboard with Brock Winter winning the individual tournament shooting a seven-under 209.

In one of the best performances as a team this season, the Bison outplayed their opponents in all but one of the rounds. The team had its best round of the tournament in the second after shooting a 14 under par 274. The team outshot its opponents by 31 strokes.

Winter won the individual tournament after his seven-under performance. He found a way to come back after first round 74. Winter blew the competition out of the water in the second round with a 65, the best round by anyone in the tournament. He finished the event with a two-under 70 in the final round.

Jack Johnson finished in second place four under par with 212 strokes. Johnson’s best round came in the second after shooting a five-under 67. He shot one-over-par in the other two rounds.

Nate Adams finished tied for third place after shooting a three-under 213 over the tournament, the best tournament performance this season for Nate Adams thus far. Adams went three-under-par after his first two rounds and shot par in his final round.

Josh Galvin earned eighth after a one-over-par 217 showing. Galvin had his best round in the second after shooting a one-under 71. He shot a pair of 73s in the first and final rounds.

Nate Deziel tied for 13th with 220 strokes. Deziel started off strong with a 71, although couldn’t stay under par after a 74 and 75.

Ian Simonich got 20th place, after a six-over performance in the tournament. Simonich was one under par after two rounds, shooting a 70 in the first. He entered a little bit of trouble in the final round but was still retained a top-20 finish.

The Bison will look to take this tournament win into the Summit League Championship, which is set to start on May 1 at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Newton, Kan.

Bison women finish seventh at Spring Invite

The NDSU women’s golf team took home seventh place in the Oral Roberts Spring Invite at the Club at Indian Springs.

The team finished with 927 strokes in the tournament. The Bison shot their best round in the first with a 304 but struggled in the final round shooting a 317. The team was only one stroke behind the sixth-place Wichita State.

Leah Skaar led the Bison and tied for ninth place after she shot a nine-over 225 in the event. She started off the tournament strong, posting a one-over-par 73. In the final two rounds, Skaar had a pair of 76s to end the tournament.

Catherine Monty and Jo Baranczyk both tied for 38th with 236 strokes. Monty, who participated as an individual in the event, started off slow but found her rhythm in the final round shooting a one-over 73, which was the best third round of the team. Baranczyk had 73 strokes in the first round, but couldn’t remain consistent, shooting an 80 and 83 in the last two rounds.

A trio from the Herd tied for 40th with 237’s. Elise Hoven, Lexi Geolat and Maddie Herzog were the three amigos. Hoven shot 17 over par in the first two rounds, and cleaned up her game in the last round, posting a 76 to finish the tournament. Geolat shot a 77 and 78 in the first two rounds but struggled in the final round with an 82. Herzog had an electrifying second round of the tournament hitting a team-best even 72, her first and last round would keep her away from a higher finish.

Ava Wallerich who also played as an individual finished tied for 57th with a 246. Wallerich found some success after a painful 89 in the first round, finishing the event with a 79 and 78.

The Bison women’s team will play its final tournament of the season on April 24-26 at the Summit League Championship in Newton, Kan.