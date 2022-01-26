Bison Men Roll Over Tommies

A 15-0 First Half Run Ignites Bison Offense to Big Win

The North Dakota State men’s basketball team won in blowout fashion Tuesday night, beating St. Thomas 77-56. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 13 but was rescheduled due to the weather.

It was a slow start for the Bison offense, however, they took the lead after a 15-0 run in the first half, with five threes from five different players. Maleeck Harden-Hayes, Tyree Eady, Sam Griesel, Jarius Cook, and Grant Nelson all got in on the action.

That run jumpstarted the offense in a game where NDSU finished with 56 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from three.

NDSU’s defense was also stellar, holding St. Thomas to 33 percent shooting from the field and 27 percent from three-point-range, way down from their season averages of 45 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.

Rocky Kreuser led the way for the Herd, registering his sixth double-double of the season, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Harden-Hayes and Eady joined him in double figures, each scoring 12 points.

With the win, NDSU’s record improves to 13-7 on the season and 5-3 in conference play. The Bison also remain in third place in the Summit League after the victory.

Up next, the Bison head out on a two-game road trip where they will take on South Dakota on Thursday and conference leader South Dakota State on Saturday.

This upcoming road trip is a great opportunity for the Bison as South Dakota and South Dakota State boast the two longest winning streaks in the Summit League. The Coyotes are currently on a five-game winning streak while the Jackrabbits are on an eight-game winning streak.