Bison men pick up fifth straight win 

The North Dakota State men’s basketball team won its fifth game in a row on Saturday, beating St. Thomas 75-64. More impressively, the five wins for the Herd have come in the last 10 days and now makes NDSU winners of eight of their past nine games.

The Bison found themselves in a close contest as they trailed 52-49 with 8:18 remaining in the second half. Sam Griesel earned himself a trip to the free-throw line where he made the first and missed the second. However, the miss resulted in a Bison offensive rebound where the possession ended with Rocky Kreuser making a corner three to put the Herd up one.

NDSU had a five-point lead with just over two minutes left when Griesel put the nail in the coffin, draining a three-pointer to give the Bison an eight-point lead and effectively put the game out of reach.

The offense was the name of the game for NDSU as they shot over 48% from the field and made 38.9 percent of their three-point attempts. Their defense was able to contain the Tommies as well, holding them to just 3-21 from the three-point line.

Griesel led the Bison in scoring, putting up 24 points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists. Tyree Eady scored 15 points in the contest, putting his career point total at 999. Additionally, Kreuser had a nice outing as well, scoring 14 points and snagging 9 rebounds.

With the win, NDSU improves to 19-8 on the season and 11-4 in Summit League play. While they remain in third place in the Summit League standings, they are just a half-game behind second-place Oral Roberts.

Up next, the Bison have a home matchup on Thursday against Oral Roberts where the winner will be in second place in the Summit League.