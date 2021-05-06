Bison golf, baseball teams back in action

The men’s golf team wrapped up their season as the Bison baseball team continues to roll

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

Bennett Hostetler recorded his 200th hit for the Bison on May 4, 2021.

The NDSU men’s golf team finished in third place at the Summit League Men’s Championship in Newton, Kansas.

The Bison golf team traveled to the Sunflower State this past weekend. The Herd finished third in the tournament with 885 strokes. The Bison were led by Lucas Johnson who finished tied for seventh shooting a 208 on the weekend tournament. In the first round, Johnson shot an 83 or eleven over par, but he quickly adjusted his game in the latter two rounds shooting a 67 in the second and a 70 in the third.

Trailing Johnson by just one stroke was fellow teammate Nate Adams who had a solid outing. In the first round, Adams stayed true finishing his round at an even-par with 72. In his second round, he stayed relatively in line with his game only adding one additional stroke with a 73. In the final round, a few shots got the best of him finishing with as he slipped to a 76. Adams finished tied for twelfth with a 221.

Jackson Howes from Oral Roberts won the individual tournament shooting a 206, or ten under par in the tournament.

Howes shot a 69 or three under in his first round which was the best score of the first round, with only him and Matthew Halvorson from Omaha shooting so low. In the second round, Howes shot a 68 which was only bested by Johnson from NDSU. In his third-round Howes finished with a 69, winning the tournament by seven strokes.

In the team competition, The University of Denver took home the win shooting an 865, or one over par. Oral Roberts took second place with 873 strokes in the tournament or nine over par.

Kansas City took fourth shooting 891, or 27 over. South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota tied for fifth place both shooting 892, or 28 over.

Omaha took seventh place with 901 strokes or 37 over. Western Illinois took eighth shooting 904, or 40 over par. Our neighbors to the north, the University of North Dakota took ninth place shooting 100 over par.

Baseball

The Bison baseball team improved to 29-13 on the year after their 6-2 win over Mayville State on Tuesday.

Mayville State was able to plate two runs in the top of the third, but their offense was shut down from there. Starting pitcher Zach Smith was taken out following third, with Hunter Koep and Gabe Pilla throwing a combine six shutout innings the rest of the way.

A Jack Simonsen single in the bottom of the fourth tied the game at two. One inning later, a Charley Hesse sac-fly put the Herd ahead for good.

Another Simonsen RBI single in the sixth followed by a Calen Schwabe double and Noah Dehne sac-fly in the eighth gave the Bison all the insurance they would need.

On the day, senior Bennett Hostetler recorded his 200th hit in a Bison uniform, becoming just the sixth player in school history to reach that milestone.

Next up for the Herd the Omaha Mavericks (18-16) come to Fargo for a double header this Friday .