Bison fall to Kansas City

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

The Bison had won their first two matches but failed to close in their most recent game.

The Herd dropped their first match of the season on Sunday

On Sunday, NDSU Bison volleyball lost in a matchup with Kansas City that came down to the fifth set. The matchup, which took place in Kansas City was the third match for NDSU this season, and their first loss.

Game one went to Kansas City 25-23. NDSU held the lead for most of the game, at one point leading 15-6. However, when the Bison were up 22-19, Kansas City would ice the game with a 6-1 streak. There was a lot of kills in this one, 16 from Kansas City and 15 from NDSU. Kirstin Tidd accounted for 4 of NDSU kills.

Game 2 and 3 went to the herd quite convincingly. Game two was won 25-18. The kills in game two came out even with each team having 10, but it was in errors that NDSU won. NDSU only had one in error in the game where Kansas City had 10.

Game 3 was roughly the same story. NDSU won it 25-21. This time NDSU had six errors to Kansas City’s 11. This was a tough one for Kansas City who had 15 kills going for them.

They would not be as error prone in the fourth game though and won it 25-18. Kansas City had a divisive 18 kills in this one game.

Game 5 was the decider in this matchup, and it came excitingly close. It had the crowd of 0 in attendance on their feet thanks to COVID. Kansas City took the match 15-13. They would win it on a block by Ashia Dorsey and Melanie Brecka.

Overall, the Bison played good despite the loss. As a team they had 53 total kills. Ali Heinze would 19 herself, leading the Bison. She was followed by Kirstin Tidd who had 11.

The stat the Bison beat Kansas City was in blocks. They had 13 throughout the night, and Bella Lien was part of 9 of those. It was also a huge night for sophomore, Kelly Johnson. Johnson had 43 assists, 15 digs, and 3 aces. The aces and assists were personal best for her career at NDSU.

After the loss, the girls are 2-1 with all their matches against Summit League teams.

The Bison volleyball team’s will have played a second game against Kansas City that will take place on the 1st of February. They will then be taking on rival, the SDSU Jackrabbits in two matches on the 7th and the 8th.