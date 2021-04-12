Bison best Panthers, move to 6-1

The Herd sneak by UNI thanks to excellent special teams play

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

Christian Watson posted a solid game, running 100 yards to the house off of a kickoff.

The NDSU football team traveled down to Cedar Falls, Iowa to play the University of Northern Iowa, in a tightly contested game on Saturday. The Herd prevailed though 23-20, boosting their record to 6-1 on the season.

UNI was able to get the scoring going in the second quarter, when Panthers placekicker Matthew Cook kicked a 31-yard field goal. Later in the quarter, UNI was able to put another field goal through the uprights increasing the score to 6-0.

After the Panthers drove through their second field goal, NDSU’s Christian Watson provided the spark that the Bison needed. Watson went the distance, returning the kickoff 100 yards for a score. Just like that, the Bison were on top. Later in the second quarter Jake Reinholz kicked a 42-yard field goal, increasing the Bison lead to 10-6 going into the third quarter.

In the opening drive of the third quarter, quarterback Zeb Noland connected with Bison wideout Josh Babicz for 36 yards to extend the Bison led to 17-6.

In the fourth quarter, UNI drove down the gridiron going 65 yards in six plays. Panther running back Tyler Hoosman scored the touchdown from one yard out. The Panthers attempted a two-point conversion but failed on a pass attempt, the Bison still led 17-12. A few possessions later, the Herd marched down the field covering 71 yards in twelve plays when Hunter Luepke found the end zone.

After Luepke scored from two yards out, the Bison tried to go for the two-point conversion of their own but were also unsuccessful. Just before the two-minute warning, Hoosman found the end zone once again for the Panthers after their 75 yard drive, and this time the Panthers converted their two point conversion.

The Bison were able to hang out for the victory, and now set their sights on the Jackrabbits in the season finale this Saturday.