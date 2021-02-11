Bison basketball teams continue to stack W’s

Kadie Deaton moves through traffic for a contested layup.

Rocky Kreuser slams a dunk in a wide-open lane. John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

Men’s and women’s saw much success against Oral Roberts this past weekend.

Both the men and women are setting themselves up nicely for the Summit League tournament

Both NDSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams were in action this past weekend. Both teams had two home games against Oral Roberts. The men’s team split the series, while the women’s team won both games against the Golden Eagles.

The men’s team took the first game from Oral Robers as they held the Golden Eagles to a season-low 54 points, winning 61-54.

Sophomore Maleeck Harden-Hayes led the way for the Bison with 15 points and a career-high nine rebounds. It was his first game since Jan. 16. Junior Sam Griesel added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Jarius Cook contributed 11 points.

The Bison lost game two by a score of 80-74. The loss puts NDSU’s Summit League record to 9-3 on the season.

Senior Rocky Kreuser led the way for the Bison putting up 20 points. Meanwhile, Griesel added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Harden-Hayes topped his career-high in rebounds again, this time snagging 12 boards.

The Bison will return to action Feb. 19 when they host South Dakota State.

The NDSU women’s basketball team won game one against Oral Roberts in blowout fashion, with a 70-49 victory.

Emily Dietz collected her tenth career double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. She became the 31st player in school history, and fifth during the NCAA Division 1 era, with 800 career points and 500 career rebounds.

Ryan Cobbins added 14 points, while Kadie Deaton added a season-high 12 points and Michelle Gaislerova had 11. Gaislerova became the 23rd player in school history with over 1,200 career points.

The Bison won game two to complete the sweep, winning 78-63. With the win, the Bison improved to 14-4 on the season and 9-3 in Summit League play. NDSU’s nine wins are the most since their 2010-11 team went 9-9 in Summit League play.

Cobbins led the way for the Bison, collecting her second career double-double, finishing with 17 points and a career-high 12 boards. Heaven Hamling added 14 points, while Reneya Hopkins put up 13.

The Bison will have their league bye next weekend before hosting league-leading South Dakota State on Feb 19.