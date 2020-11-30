Bison basketball returns

The men’s basketball team had an eventful Thanksgiving Break

The NDSU Men’s basketball team scheduled, and played in three games over the past ten days to open their season. The first came against the Nevada Wolfpack on Nov. 25.

Unable to get much going offensively, the Bison dropped their opener 62-48. Despite going 16-55 from the field, the Herd still found themselves within four with under seven minutes remaining. That was the closest the Herd would come as the Wolfpack stretched their lead in the waning minutes.

The Herd’s offensive struggles carried on three days later when they took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln. The Bison shot just 29% from the field. Domination on the boards kept the game within reach, but late runs for the Huskers gave way to a 79-57 loss for the Bison.

Tyree Eady dragged in a career best 13 rebounds against Nebraska, while Jaxon Knotek lead the Bison with 16 points.

A day later, the Bison nearly edged out 11th ranked Creighton. The Herd out rebounded Creighton by 14, and lost to the nationally ranked Blue Jays just 69-59. Rocky Krueser tied for the game high for either team notching 16 points for the Bison.

Eady produced again for the Herd notching 12 points and seven boards. As a team the Bison, despite scoring under 60 points for the third straight game, were more efficient on offense shooting 40 percent from the field.

Now, looking for a get right game after their 0-3 start, the Bison play *checks notes* the Kansas Jayhawks on Dec. 5. Despite the damage it may do to their overall record, playing upper echelon college basketball competition should benefit the Bison when conference play begins.