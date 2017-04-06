Bison Abroad | Ranakpur and Chaumukha Temple

Hidden away in the Aravali Mountain range of Rajasthan, located between Jodhpur and Udaipur, is the breathtaking Jain pilgrimage site of Ranakpur.

Jainism is similar in many ways to Buddhism and both share India as their site of origin. In Jainism, both living and departed teachers can be considered deities. Arihants are perfect beings who preach the teachings of Jainism. After death, these Arihants become perfect souls called Siddhas and remain in Moksha (the ultimate state of bliss).

Therefore, any follower of the Jain religion possesses the ability to become a God. However, it is first necessary to destroy all of the karmas preventing the soul from attaining Moksha. The deities of the Jain religion are more accurately seen as supreme examples to follow, not a creator, as Jainism believes the universe controls itself and everything is infinite.

You might be familiar with the name of one notable Indian personality who was heavily influenced by Jainism: Mahatma Gandhi.

The main temple complex at Ranakpur, called the Chaumukha temple, is so intricately carved it took 65 years to complete. No two of the 1400 pillars are alike; each is carved with a different ornate design. The hue of the temple shifts from pale blue-grey to gold depending on the sunlight.

An excellent audio tour included in the price of your entry ticket leads you through the temple and narrates the stories of the religion and the history of the temple. The atmosphere is quiet and peaceful, since visitors are requested to maintain silence as they enjoy the gorgeous temple.

This is partly to maintain this peaceful atmosphere and partly because the temple remains a functioning pilgrimage site. This also leads to the request that visitors respect the religion and refrain from taking photographs of the Lord Adinath idol, the main deity of the temple.

Lord Adinath was the first Tirthankara, meaning he was the first Jain to break free from the cycle of rebirths and open the way for other followers to attain Moksha. Many carvings of the Chaumukha temple tell the story of Lord Adinath on his path to liberating his soul.

While Ranakpur may be a little difficult to reach, the money for a bus ticket or taxi ride is well worth it. The temple, set in a valley with the Aravali mountain range all around is as beautiful as it is peaceful. A must see on my list of places to visit in Rajasthan.