Biden makes quick work to diversify courts

President of the United States Joe Biden.

In March 2021, President Joe Biden announced his intent to diversify the court system while also appointing previous public defenders.

“These nominees consist of attorneys who have excelled in the legal field in a wide range of positions, including as renowned jurists, public defenders, prosecutors, in the private sector, in the military and as public servants at all levels of government,” Biden said.

President Biden very excitedly announced his faith in the nominees and their ability to represent the U.S. on a more diverse front.

“This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession. Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong,” Biden said.

The president has not yet nominated a white man which many support in his efforts to diversify the federal judges and a majority of his nominees have been women.

According to the Washington Post, women from diverse racial or ethnic backgrounds account for 10.9% of the active judges in the district courts, but only 6.4% of active judges in the appellate courts.

According to the Washington Post’s data as of April 2021, N.D. currently has no minority judges serving in the State Judiciaries.

Many believe that Biden is silently making history as he is on track to appoint more circuit judges than any other president, and create the most diverse group as well.

One of his new appellate judges, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, has been at the center of attention and seen among many within the Biden Administration as having the potential to serve as a Supreme Court Justice in the future.

Many Republicans believe the President’s rush to appoint judges in lower courts comes from the realization of the Supreme Court’s power after Trump managed to create a 6-3 conservative court during his term. The Supreme Court is now set to hear many cases regarding gun laws and abortion rights, which criticizers of Biden believe is the reason he is seeking to nominate so many candidates.

The overall goal of the Biden Administration is to not just diversify the courts racially and ethnically, but also experience wise, which is setting Biden on track to apoint the most public defenders and civil rights lawyers thus far.

The former trend from past Presidents was mainly nominating former prosecutors and corporate lawyers. In just 268 days in office, Biden has been able to confirm 28 judges, according to Demand for Justice, with 51 nominees in total according to Ballotpedia.



