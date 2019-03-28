Making change can be as easy as collecting it

As this year’s “Battle of the Cents-es” begins, the College of Health Professions and the College of Engineering are collecting change to raise funds for a local Fargonian.

The fundraising competition has been taking place for the past nine years.

This year’s recipient of the funds raised is LJ Wells, an 18-year-old from Fargo who’s planning on attending North Dakota State come fall. Wells is also living with a rare type of adrenal cancer.

The week-long fundraiser goes from March 25-29 and encourages friendly competition between the colleges for a good cause, according to Madison Lien, the special events chair for the College of Health Professions.

Lien said Wells was selected as the recipient so that the NDSU community could “support him and his fight.”

Lien also stated the competition shows “how important it is to support our Bison.”

Lien has been planning the activity along with Rachel Vogel, the ambassador for the College of Engineering, since the fall of this past year.

Vogel said she believes it’s important to show the power of two colleges coming together to help the larger community.

She said her favorite part of the event is getting to see people donate to the cause. Vogel also said this competition/fundraiser sends a positive message to the recipient, Wells.

There are booths for the event set up in the Memorial Union, Sudro Hall and outside of the College of Mechanical Engineering auditorium by the engineering complex. Students are encouraged to donate to either college.

Every piece of coin money donated counts as a positive point, and all paper money count as a negative point. All Venmo donations count positively.

One anonymous faculty member said they would match the total amount raised up to $2,500. Vogel said she is hoping the number gets that high.

The points will be totaled at the end of the week, and then the winner will be announced.

No matter which college wins, Wells is the real winner.