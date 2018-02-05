The College of Engineering will face off with the College of Health Professions to see who can raise the most amount of coins for this year’s Battle of the Cents-es. The two colleges will be raising money from Feb. 12 to 16 for Tyler Robertson who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017.

The money is going to be collected in the Memorial Union, Sudro Hall and the engineering complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday.

This is the first time Madison Brenamen, president of the Health Professions Ambassadors, will be running Battle of the Cents-es. Brenamen is organizing this event with Charles Olson who is the president of the Engineering Ambassadors.

Brenamen said Thursday that Tyler Robertson’s name “popped up” when the committee was looking around for candidates.

He attended fall classes at NDSU in 2016, but ended up “taking the spring off” according to Brenamen.

It was during this hiatus that he went in for a regular checkup at the optometrist, according to his Robertson’s caring bridge page.

The optometrist found “that his optic nerve was swollen, so they sent him to the emergency room, and when he was there they did a (neurological) exam and an MRI. They found a large tumor that was pushing up against his optic nerve,” Brenamen explained.

They sent Tyler Robertson to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where according to Brenamen: “They removed the tumor and found that it was the size of a grapefruit and diagnosed him as having a Glioblastoma, which is a treatable but not curable form of brain cancer.”

The money is raised for Robertson’s cause by having the two colleges, Engineering and Health Professions, compete to see which can raise the most amount of coins. Brenamen said, “It’s always a good competition between the colleges.”

Brenamen explained each college will have their own jug. The coins that are donated to a college’s jug are counted as a positive and paper money donated to the college’s jug is counted as a negative toward the other college. The college with the most “positive money” at the end wins. All the proceeds go toward Tyler Robertson’s cause.

Brenamen said they “already have a lot planned” and that her and the committee running the event are “really excited.”

Last year’s goal was $5,000, but this year they haven’t set an exact goal. Brenamen said their goal is, “Just to do better than last year.”

Brenamen said that Robertson “was very excited and honored that we were doing this for him.”