Barry Hall Textbooks Taken

Feb 28, 2017, 1:28 PM

ALL IMAGES NDSU UPSO | PHOTO COURTESY There are a couple persons of interest in regard to textbook thefts which occurred last week.

The North Dakota State University Police and Safety Office is looking for a “couple people of interest” in connection with a crime which happened Feb. 23.

UPSO Director Mike Borr announced via listserv email that reports received by the UPSO indicate textbooks were stolen from Barry Hall on Feb. 23 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

There was no indication of forced entry for the offices that reported missing books.

Anyone with any information that could prove helpful can contact the UPSO at 701-231-8998, or text a tip to 701-526-6006.

