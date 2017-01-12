Healthy Herd | Barking up the Wrong Tree

Stuck on a post-holiday sugar addiction? Is it causing you to fail at your New Year’s resolution already? Have no fear; just try this sweet, easy-to-make recipe to curb your craving but with less guilt. Your body will thank you, and your self-loathing will take a nosedive because you will be able to stick to that resolution will power.

Fruity Yogurt Bark

Ingredients

For the bark (base)

2 cup Greek yogurt Plain or flavor of your choice

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon cranberries

1 tablespoon raisins

For the topping

Fresh strawberries (roughly 5)

1 tablespoon shredded (desiccated) coconut

1 tablespoon dark chocolate chips

Directions

First, mix the yogurt and honey together. Once it’s evenly combined, add in the cranberries and raisins and repeat. Next, prepare a baking pan with foil. This will help make it easier to remove at the end. Pour the yogurt mixture into the pan and spread so it’s even. On top of the mixture, sprinkle all your toppings evenly. Place the pan in a freezer. Leave in until completely frozen, roughly 2 – 4 hours. When it’s completely frozen, take it out and use a sharp knife to break the bark into desired sized pieces of your choosing. Bark is easily stored in Ziploc freezer bags and kept in the freezer.

You can experiment with different fruits, yogurts and toppings to put a different spin on it.

Leftover holiday goodies are notoriously tantalizing, but with this around the house, you can have a sweet that will fit better with your health and nutrition goals. You definitely won’t be barking up the wrong tree with yogurt bark.

(Don’t worry, the goofiness isn’t a side effect.)

