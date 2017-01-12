Healthy Herd | Barking up the Wrong Tree

Stuck on a post-holiday sugar addiction? Is it causing you to fail at your New Year’s resolution already? Have no fear; just try this sweet, easy-to-make recipe to curb your craving but with less guilt. Your body will thank you, and your self-loathing will take a nosedive because you will be able to stick to that resolution will power.
Fruity Yogurt Bark
Ingredients
For the bark (base)
- 2 cup Greek yogurt
- Plain or flavor of your choice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon cranberries
- 1 tablespoon raisins
For the topping
- Fresh strawberries (roughly 5)
- 1 tablespoon shredded (desiccated) coconut
- 1 tablespoon dark chocolate chips
Directions
- First, mix the yogurt and honey together. Once it’s evenly combined, add in the cranberries and raisins and repeat.
- Next, prepare a baking pan with foil. This will help make it easier to remove at the end. Pour the yogurt mixture into the pan and spread so it’s even.
- On top of the mixture, sprinkle all your toppings evenly.
- Place the pan in a freezer. Leave in until completely frozen, roughly 2 – 4 hours.
- When it’s completely frozen, take it out and use a sharp knife to break the bark into desired sized pieces of your choosing.
- Bark is easily stored in Ziploc freezer bags and kept in the freezer.
You can experiment with different fruits, yogurts and toppings to put a different spin on it.
Leftover holiday goodies are notoriously tantalizing, but with this around the house, you can have a sweet that will fit better with your health and nutrition goals. You definitely won’t be barking up the wrong tree with yogurt bark.
(Don’t worry, the goofiness isn’t a side effect.)