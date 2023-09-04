Back to Class

What to expect when coming back from summer vacation

Welcome back to a brand new semester! Whether you’re a returning student or a brand new freshman, the start of the school year can be exciting, yet also very overwhelming. We’re missing summer, home and the lack of homework and tight schedules. It can be difficult to adjust (or readjust) to campus life, but here are three takeaways to keep in mind moving forward.

You will be stressed.

No, that’s not what anyone wants to hear, but it’s a reality of life, not only in college, but everywhere else. Work, family, friends, what to have for supper tonight. Accepting the fact will make it easier to deal with once it comes up, as it won’t be a surprise.

College is hard, what with navigating classes and homework, not to mention new living situations and relationships, so stress is bound to appear at some point or another. Have a plan in mind to reduce or relieve stress now, whether it be talking with close family or friends, taking time to go for a walk or read a book, hitting the gym, or anything else that helps you relax.

You will fail.

Failing is a part of life. While failing a class may be the first thing that pops into your mind, don’t automatically assume the worst. It can be as small as a low grade on a test or assignment, forgetting to set an alarm or turn in homework, or not wearing a coat on the first snowy day. These are all mistakes that any one of us can make at any time.

So don’t sweat the small things. Learn from it and move on. Ask for help if you have any questions whatsoever. Anticipate problems ahead of time and plan accordingly. Remember that no one is perfect, everyone is in the same boat, get up and try again. Beating yourself up over something that is out of your control will never make you feel better.

Do your best.

Don’t do your classes halfway. You’re here to learn and grow intellectually, as well as personally. Show up to class, finish the homework, ask questions and make friends. At least if life begins to slip, you can go into the fight knowing that you have been trying your best, and that’s all anyone can ask of you. Keep on top of your schoolwork and make smart life choices. Remember – success doesn’t have to mean getting As in every class.

The start of a new school year can be daunting to even returning students, so don’t be afraid to ask for help when needed. Keep your head in the game, push forward, and remember not to be so hard on yourself. We all have something we need to learn along the way!