ATTENTION THE SPECTRUM READERS

The following includes content that may not be suitable for all audiences. This issue discusses sexual assault, sexual violence and other similar themes and language. Please proceeded with caution. We understand that these issues may make some uncomfortable.

While our staff members did research and gathered information from various sources, we are not experts. We understand that we don’t know and understand everyone’s story and situation.

For free 24/7 support from trained personnel contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

–The Spectrum Staff