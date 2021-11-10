Atlanta takes down Astros, win the World Series

A championship arrives to a championship-starved sports city

Photo Courtesy | Flickr

Freddie Freeman and the Braves have finally reached the mountain top

The Atlanta Braves have won the World Series in six games, and almost all of America qA happy to see them do it.

Jorge Soler was named the World Series MVP after a great series. His OPS was 1.191, he drove in 6 runs, he hit 3 home runs and kicked off the scoring with a monstrous three-run homer in Game 6.

The Braves were not even spoken about a couple months ago after their young star Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL. Even though this happened, they still bought at the trade deadline, and acquired four outfielders with Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson and Jorge Soler.

The series started off in Houston, where the Astros were favored to win it all. No one really thought the Braves had a chance this postseason, regardless of the World Series.

Game 1 went to the Braves, where they were victorious, 6-2. They did however, lose their ace Charlie Morton after a comebacker drilled him in the leg, resulting in a broken fibula. Jorge Soler led the game off with a no-doubt home run, making history as the first batter to lead off Game 1 of a World Series with a round-tripper.

The Astros however, bounced back in Game 2, where Jose Altuve and Jose Siri led the offense. Max Fried took the loss as he just didn’t look like himself.

Game 3 was played in Atlanta, where the Braves shut out the Astros 2-0. Austin Riley Drove in the first run of the game with a base hit that scored Travis D’arnaud. D’arnaud later hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 8th where that gave the Braves some insurance. Braves’s pitching was astounding, bringing in a combined no-hitter into the 7th inning.

Game 4 was a super exciting game, as the Astros looked like they were going to escape Game 4 with a win. Carlos Correa drove in a run in the top of the first on a chopper in the infield, scoring Jose Altuve. In the bottom of the 4th inning, Altuve crushed his 23rd career postseason home run. Giving the ‘Stros a 2-0 lead. The score stayed like that till the bottom of the 6th where Austin Riley drove in a run with a single. In the bottom of the 7th, Christian Javier came into the game for the Astros, where Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler went back-to-back with home runs to give the Braves the lead. Will Smith came in in the bottom of the 9th and nailed the door shut for the Braves.

Game 5 was started off with a bang as Adam Duvall hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 1st, but the Braves’s pitching just couldn’t contain the Astros offense. The Astros rallied for nine runs total and claimed victory in Game 5.

Game 6 went back to Houston, where Max Fried was trying to clinch the series for the Braves. Fried was spectacular going six innings and giving up no runs. Jorge Soler hit a mammoth home run for the Braves, and they never looked back on their way to clinching the World Series in 6.

The Braves have won their first World Series since 1995. A lot of people counted this team out, and they took it as fuel. Defeating not only a favored team in the Dodgers, but then going and silencing one of the best offenses in the Astros throughout the World Series. Congrats Atlanta — a city of champions once again!