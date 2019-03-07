Life advice from a curious kitten











Snacc and a good, ol’ cat nap does wonders for the soul.

Welcome back, everyone!

Once again, I’m here to offer my advice to those who need it.

After much thinking (and snacc), I believe that I have developed the best possible answers to your questions.

Q: “Pablo, I think I love my girlfriend. How should I tell her? What if she doesn’t feel the same way?”

Ah, young love … puppy love (it should be kitty love, but whatever). I have many questions and some context would be helpful, but I looked at this from many angles.

Maybe you’ve been together for a long time or not very long at all, but if you feel the way you do and you’re serious about these feelings, I think it’s important to let your girlfriend know.

It is never good to hold back your feelings in a relationship because this can lead to tension within yourself or with your partner.

Telling someone you love them is a big deal; it’s normal and OK to feel nervous and uncertain about their feelings being reciprocated.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, you only live one life, and it would be a shame for you to regret not expressing your feelings.

Q: “Pablo, I’m Spring Broke. What should I do for a low-key spring break?”

No shame in the broke game!

There are many ways to have a low-key vacation. Taking a day trip with pals is inexpensive, or taking a self-care vacation would be good for the soul too.

The hooman and her pals like to get together and have a potluck dinner, and they seem to really enjoy that.

I think it’s presumptuous to assume that you need to spend oodles of dollars to have a fun spring break. I never spend money, and I have fun all the time.

Spring break can be a time to catch up on snoozles, your Netflix shows that have been forgotten about since winter break or the book you put down weeks ago in exchange for a textbook.

Spend time with yourself or catch up with fur-iends to have a low-key spring break.

Q: “Pablo, my young kitten sits in front of the door as I’m about to leave, every single time. Recently, she lies in front of the door with all four paws on the door, as if her little 5-pound body will block it from opening. What happens when I walk out that door … does she lie there for hours and wait? Does she meow? Does she think I’ll never come back?” – Concerned Kitty Mama

I, too, try to keep my hooman from leaving. Why would she rather leave than spend her whole day with me, giving me snacc?

But I understand that she has things to do, and she always comes home at the end of the day to scoop me up for pats and lovin’.

Q: “Where can I find a good-quality used car in the Fargo area?”

Many, many places.

Craigslist, Facebook, the dozens of car dealers in town.

Fargo is your used car oyster.

Q: “Hey there, Pablo. I have relationship troubles I am bringing to you. My girlfriend and I have been dating for quite some time now, but I’ve come to realize we have different long-term goals. I really enjoy spending time with her, but I know in the end it’s not going to work out. What should I do?”

Oh hooman, it’s OK.

I think there are two options for you.

Express your concerns with your girlfriend and maybe you can work out a future where you’re both in each other’s long-term goals, despite the differences. It has worked for others; it can work for you. Or … you may be better off as friends. If you can’t find a compromise with your goals, but you enjoy spending time with each other, it may be better to go your separate ways but remain friends.

I wish you the best!

Q: Cat, today my favorite pen broke in the middle of class. The beautiful blank ink sprung from the comfortable grip of my gray pen and tattooed my hands with shame. I have since taken it as a sign of the downfall of my college career. Have I been spreading myself too thin with my average of 17 credits a term along with work and my sad life? Or is this a summoning from some darker force like liberalism??? Please help.

Dearest hooman, I’ve been there. I’ve felt these things. My favorite toy broke recently, ripped to shreds, and my heart along with it.

I don’t know much about dark forces and liberalism, but I think it’s a matter of your perspective.

It seems to me that you’re a hard worker and you’re burnt out, so it’s easy to think of things negatively. Give yourself a break and refresh your mindset.

Accidents happen, and they happen to the best of us.

With love,

Pablo

Submit questions here! [https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRZMLVP]