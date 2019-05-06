Ask Pablo | Finals & Summertime

Advice from a curious kitten

No need to fear, Pablo is here.

BRITTANY HOFMANN | THE SPECTRUM



Hello frens!

I know many of you are ready for your final exams and are eagerly anticipating the summer months, but I also know there are some of you that are unsure of yourselves.

Once again, I’m here to ease your worries.

Q: Pablo, what’s your favorite way to de-stress?

A: Being a kitty, my life is not terribly stressful. The only times I feel stress are when my bowl is empty of snacc or when my hooman forces me into the zoom machine.

During these times, I call out to my hooman so she can help me. Asking for help is beneficial in times of stress because often times, someone else will be able to assist you.

Other than that, some catnip and a nap help me too.

Q: Are there any nice running trails in the F-M area?

A: When I do my running it’s during my zoomies, and it’s from one room to the next and across the furniture.

Fargo is home to an active community and ample parks along the rivers. I guarantee that you can find a running trail at one of them.

Q: What’s the best ice cream place in Fargo for a nice summer treat?

A: Nothing, and I mean nothing, beats the classic walk-up Dairy Queen in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Q: Dear Pablo, I’m graduating this year. I am panicking about what life will be like after college. It’s so hard to find a job, keep in touch with friends and not revolve my life around studying anymore. What is life like after college?

A: My hooman is also graduating, but she’ll be going back to school to keep learning, though I don’t know why.

I’ve never been to school, but I think that it’s important to understand that success isn’t linear and everyone experiences different milestones in their life at different times.

For example, maybe one of your friends just landed their dream job while you’re still struggling to pay rent. It is OK, my fren. You’ll get there eventually.

Life after college is different for everyone.

Q: Hey Pablo, what’s the hot song of the summer going to be?

A: Vampire Weekend just released their fourth album, and I think that’s going to be what my hooman is boppin’ to all summer.

Q: My last final is on Friday. What am I supposed to do until then?

A: Study.

Q: Dear Pablo, graduation has me feeling nostalgic. I am excited for my career but sad to leave college behind. How should I cope with this?

A: College was just one milestone in your life, and you can look back on the memories you made for the rest of your life. Not only that, but you will make many, many more memories in your post-college life.

Q: Pablo, I am not ready for the summer. More specifically, my summer body is not ready. I have a bikini I love but not a body I love … what do I do?

A: My fren, rock that bikini.

Who gives a h*ck what anyone thinks of your “summer body.” A summer body is a just your body in the summertime. Wear what you want, especially if it makes you happy.

Q: Pablo, will I be judged if I show up to my final exam in sweats and no makeup?

A: I really don’t think so. Everyone will be too focused on the test to even think twice about you.

And if they do judge you, h*ck them.

Q: What do I do with my life now that I’m graduating?

A: Not to be cheesy, but live it to the fullest.

Q: Pablo, they say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. What’s your go-to pre-finals breakfast?

A: Amazing question. I love breakfast. I love it so much that I wake my hooman up at 3 o’clock in the morning for it.

If I had it my way, I would eat biscuits and gravy with a ton of fruit every single day. But for a more energizing meal for pre-finals, toast with eggs and avocado are good too.

Q: What’s the best park in the F-M area for a casual summer date?

A: Gooseberry Park in Moorhead is beautiful, spacious and has a walking trail next to the river. How romantic!

Q: Howdy Pablo, what do you recommend for summer reading? I want to start reading more books this summer.

A: My hooman reads all the time!

She recently read “Gone So Long” by Andre Dubus II, “Bitter Orange” by Clair Fuller and “Someone” by Alice McDermott and loved all of them.

Her all time favorites are “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein, the Harry Potter series and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series.

Really, anything involving animals or murder is her jam.

Q: What’s the best coffee shop in the F-M area to study for finals?

A: The hooman won’t let me drink coffee, but if I were to indulge, I would go to Young Blood Coffee or Atomic Coffee.

Q: This will be my first summer in Fargo. What’s some fun things to do in the area?

A: Fargo is exponentially cooler in the summer when you can actually go outside.

The Fargo Street Fair is happening from July 18-20, and the Red River Market starts their season on July 13.

The Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead is a wonderful place for outdoor concerts and events.

If you’re into baseball, the F-M RedHawks’ season begins on May 8, and their first home game is May 20 against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

There is something for everyone in the summer in Fargo.

Q: Is mini golf underrated, overrated or properly rated?

A: Underrated.

Q: Lemonade or iced tea?

A: Both. Arnold Palmer is my man.

Q: What do I do if I oversleep and miss a final?

A: Talk to your professor immediately.

Q: My roommate won’t help clean our dorm room, what do I do?

A: If you haven’t tried talking to your roommate, I would try that first.

If you’ve already talked to him or her about it and nothing has changed, ask someone to mediate another conversation so they take it more seriously.

Q: What do I do with all this unopened ramen I have leftover?

A: Save it for a rainy day or donate it.

Q: Pablo, I may have gained the freshman 15. What do I do with the clothing that no longer fits?

A: Donate to a thrift store or other organization, let your friends or family pick through your closet or sell them.

Q: Pablo, I will be away from the person I’m dating for most of the summer. How do I handle being alone?

A: Take advantage of the alone time or spend some time with friends or family!

Being alone doesn’t have to be a bad thing, though it can get lonely. Reach out to people you haven’t talked to in awhile or try to make new friends in the meantime.

Good luck with your tests, frens, and have a lovely summer!

I’ll be back (and better than ever) the following school year.