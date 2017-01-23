Another Record Bites the Dust

Last Saturday at the Bison Classic, a handful of North Dakota State track and field records were broken. Another one was broken as the Bison made the trip to Brookings for the Jim Emmerich/Alumni Invitational at SDSU.

The headline grabber was Landon Jochim’s performance in the men’s 400m. The junior sprinted to a time of 47.41 to break the 20-year-old school record of 41.65. It was enough for Jochim to take the win at 400m by a half second over the rest of the field, and 19th in the nation this year.

Success for the Bison followed in the two distances above Jochim. Sophomore Jacob Richter won the 600m race with a time of 1:20.64. That time places him 4th all-time in NDSU history.

Also reaching the top step of the podium was Brant Gilbertson in the 800m. Gilbertson and teammate Byrne Curl paced the race and both raced for personal bests with 1:54.53 and 1:54.80 for the one-two.

The throwers picked up where they left off last weekend. The Bison took first and second in the shot put with Payton Otterdahl and Steffan Stroh. The juniors threw for 56-01.25 and 55-05.50 respectively.

Otterdahl also took victory in the weight throw with a distance of 66-11.50.

It was just as good of a day for the Bison women throwers. In the weight throw, the Bison placed three in the top four. Katelyn Weimerskirch won the event with a throw of 64-01.00. Following her was Courtney Pasiowitz with 63-05.00 for second and Maddy Nilles with 59-08.50 to finish fourth.

Pasiowitz led a 2-3-4 for NDSU in the shot put. Her throw of 49-08.50 led Shelby Gunnells at 47-10.50 and Bailey Retzlaff at 47-03.50.

The sprinters also had a good day, including a sweep of the podium in the 400m. Morgan Milbrath won with a 54.61, and was followed closely by Alexis Wood and Rose Jackson, who clocked 55.28 and 55.66, respectively. Those results placed each of the women in the top-11 all-time at NDSU.

Those three were joined by 600m winner Amy Andrushko in the 4x400m. The team blasted to a time of 3:44.41 to win the event by five seconds. The performance also puts them at eighth on the NDSU all-time list.

Also going to eighth of all-time at NDSU was Annika Rotvold, who won the mile with a time of 4:54.33.

Both the men and women return to action on Saturday at the Adidas Classic at the University of Nebraska.