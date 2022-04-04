Annual National Public Health Week events at NDSU

The NDSU Public Health Association encourages community members to learn and participate in the activities on campus

The NDSU student Public Health Association is holding their annual National Public Health Week events from April 4-8. The events will take place in the Room of Nations located on the second floor of the Memorial Union.

During the first full week of April each year, the American Public Health Association holds NPHW for communities across the United States. This week is meant to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation’s health.

Photo Courtesy | NDSU Public Health Association

The two-year long pandemic shed light on the importance of understanding public health. That’s why NDSU PHA highly encourages students to partake in the exciting NPHW events this week.

“COVID has highlighted the importance of public health like never before,” said Mark Strand, a NDSU Professor of Pharmacy Practice and Public Health Departments. “This is a chance for the NDSU community to get a personal, and interactive look at what public health is, and why it is so important to everyone’s daily lives. All are welcome to attend.”

Each year, NPHW has national themes for each day, and the NDSU PHA tries to match their events. This year, the themes include:

NDSU events and times Monday: Indigenous Public Health Day, 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday: Career Day, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday: Nutrition Event, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday: World Health Day TED, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday: Nicotine Booth in MU, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. NPHW themes Racism: a Public Health Crisis Public Health Workforce: Essential to our Future Community: Collaboration and Resilience World Health Day: Health is a Human Right Accessibility: Closing the Health Equity Gap

“We try to align our activities somewhat with those themes. But, we also feature our own distinct assets here,” said Strand. “For example, Monday’s national theme is, ‘Racism: A public health crisis’; but we are offering a program focusing on American Indian cultural concepts of health. We wanted to feature our program’s commitment to American Indian public health, and also to highlight successes and cultural values of American Indian students in our program.”

The NDSU PHA plans to provide snacks at every event for community members who attend. For those who are not able to attend in person, these events are also available on Zoom.

“It will be a chance for people in our program and from across campus to come together,” Strand said.