Annual Bison Brevities show gives proceeds to Goods for the Herd

NDSU’s Blue Key Honor Society hosts Bison Brevities show and donates 100 percent of proceeds to the food pantry on campus



Anne Kesler | Photo Courtesy

The Bison Brevities event took virtually on Friday, April 30.

NDSU’s Blue Key Honor Society organizes and participates in numerous service projects throughout the year. Bison Brevities, an annual show that allows community members to participate and raise money for charities in their area, took place on Friday.



The group featured opportunities for virtual giving as well as a silent auction with items from the Fargo-Moorhead area. This year, all proceeds went to Goods for the Herd, a food pantry for the NDSU community that ensures security to students and employees on campus with healthy food options and household products.



Tanya Hopkins and Brianna Maddock were the co-chairs for this year’s show. “The event went really well,” Hopkins said. “We raised over $1700 for Goods for the Herd!”



The show strives to achieve two overall goals; raise money and awareness for the chosen charity or cause, and get the community together for an enjoyable experience.



“We are really happy to see how many alumni of the NDSU Blue Key have donated to the food pantry,” Hopkins said. “We are also grateful for the audience we had, the local businesses that donated silent auction items, and the local talent that helped contribute to the show!”



With the exception of last year due to the pandemic, the show has been held annually on campus since 1927. It started off as a live musical, then a live show with skits and performances, and is now live-streamed.



“Students attended this event to learn more about Goods for the Herd, have the opportunity to give back to our campus by donating, and have the opportunity to get great items from our Silent Auction!” Hopkins said,



Students and faculty can help out Goods for the Herd in other ways besides attending the event. Goods for the Herd continues to look for volunteers to help out at the food pantry located in the bookstore, and community members can donate food items as well as toiletries.



For more information about the Blue Key Honor Society and Bison Brevities events, visit the Blue Key Honor Society-NDSU Chapter Facebook page.

