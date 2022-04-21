Anderson and Otterdahl named Summit Athletes of the Week

North Dakota State field athletes Trevor Otterdahl and Kelby Anderson were named Summit League Athletes of the week on Tuesday. It is Otterdahl’s second outdoor award (and second this season) and Anderson’s first.

Anderson, a senior from Bismarck, N.D., clocked a new lifetime-best of 15:58.19 in the 5,000m to finish second in her section at the Mt. SAC Relays in Long Beach, Calif. Anderson’s time also moves her into 29th place on the NCAA’s list for the season and she is the third Bison woman to run the event in a time of under 16 minutes. This is Anderson’s first athlete of the week award from the Summit League.

Otterdahl continues to impress this outdoor season. In the Pacific Coast Invitational, Otterdahl’s throw of 216-3 (65.91m) was a personal best and good for a second-place finish in that event. He also moves into fifth place on the Bison records list. The senior from Rosemount, Minn., was also the Summit Athlete of the Week for the week of March 24.