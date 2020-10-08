Aldevron Tower receives dedication ceremony

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

The Aldevron Tower is connected to Sudro Hall

The showcase was directly after President Bresciani’s State of the University Address

On Friday, Oct. 2, a dedication ceremony for the completed Aldevron Tower was held virtually with John R. Glover, the President/CEO of the North Dakota State University Foundation, starting out the ceremony.

The six-story, $28 million privately funded building is home to the College of Health Professions. Aldevron Tower offers hands-on experience to students in pharmacy, nursing, respiratory care, medical lab sciences, radiologic sciences and public health.

“The benefactors who supported Aldevron Tower know that in order to go out in the world prepared, NDSU students must learn, work and perform in 21st-century environments,” Glover said.

Inside there are features such as a simulation suite with a home health studio apartment, a trauma bay and birthing suite, as well as hospital rooms. “This gives our nursing students the opportunities to practice their skills and prepare in a real-world, real-life, high-tech hospital environment,” NDSU President Dean Bresciani said.

The Founding CEO and Executive Chairman of the Aldevron company, Michael Chambers, was also featured in the video. Chambers described what Aldevron is and where the inspiration behind the company started.

Aldevron is a biomedical company located in Fargo that focuses on gene therapy research which Chambers added is, “A field that is transforming the entire health care sector.”

Chambers described how the company regulates, replaces and repairs defective genes to treat and prevent diseases. “All of this started with a research project at North Dakota State University,” Chambers said adding, “To this day NDSU remains one of our most important partners.”

Chambers went on to describe the advantages he had from attending NDSU with the research experiences undergraduates are provided.

Charles D. Peterson, the Dean of the College of Health Professions said that the Aldevron Tower, “is already been having a tremendous impact on our students, faculty, staff and health care workforce.”

Peterson said that not only will the building allow students to work as a health care team, but it will also help expand the research capacity in areas including cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and obesity.

Lauren Nordberg, a pharmacy student, talked about her thoughts on the Aldevron Tower and how it is helping her prepare for her future career.

“All of us health profession students need the hands-on experience now in order to provide the proper patient care in the future,” Nordberg said mentioning how beneficial the labs are to all of the students.

“The research, teaching and learning happening in Aldevron Tower will no doubt spark future innovations that will forever impact the state, region and beyond,” Glover said as him and the other speakers cut the ribbon to finish the ceremony.