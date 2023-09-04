Album Review: “The Dark” by The Band CAMINO

The official album cover

On August 11, The Band CAMINO released their first album in two years, titled “The Dark,” and let’s just say that it didn’t disappoint. I’d say I’m a pretty big fan of this band, but I can admit that I didn’t get around to listening to the entire collection of 11 tracks until a couple of weeks after the release. When I say that those two weeks would’ve been exponentially better if I had had this album in my life, I mean it.

With the significant theme of heartbreak, you’d think this would be an album saved only for late-night car drives when you’re alone and can let the tears fall, but on the contrary, you can find me listening to it at all times of the day whether I’m walking to class or even writing this article.

As sorrow-filled as most of the lyrics might be, there’s also a good mix of hopefulness that, combined with some of the best instrumentals, allows you to avoid getting dragged into what could be quite depressing if you really turn your pathos response on.

This album seems a little different from their last two in that instead of only focusing on the heart-rending of missing someone and blaming it on yourself, they also touched a lot on the healing process after a relationship and how, at some point, you have to come to terms with everything and move on.

One of the lyrics that touches on this is in the fourth track, “Let It Happen,” where Spencer Stewart discusses how after getting out of a relationship, he went through some stuff and began to lose himself. The bridge begins, “I’ve been a little careless with my actions; I’ve been a little passive with my passions,” explaining his lack of motivation and desire to do things that make him happy. The chorus and title of the song then go on to explain how he’s “just gonna let it happen”; it being life because he’s finally allowing himself to take that next step and move on.

In one of the other songs titled “Same Page,” Jeffrey Jordan gives details from a past relationship that didn’t work because, although they seemed perfect from the outside and would appear to be made for each other, they simply didn’t have a connection and weren’t on the same page. Through the use of a couple of metaphors and Jordan’s attempted explanation of what went wrong, we come to understand that just because something looks great from the outside doesn’t mean that’s true.

In one of my personal favorites, “Novacaine,” Spencer Stewart gives insight into how it feels to finally open your heart up to love again after feeling numb for so long, saying, “Thinkin’ maybe my veins; need a little Novacaine; I’m feelin’ for the first time.” In comparison to their other albums, this album provides a lot more optimistic perspective on love and this song is the perfect poster child for that.

The song I was drawn to immediately is “Afraid of the Dark,” and once you give it a listen you’ll understand. This song is the most tame of the entire collection when it comes to instrumental factors which allows the vocals to stand out and bring more harmony in comparison to other tracks. This song contrasts the other ones in a way that doesn’t pull away but adds to the musical value in my professional opinion.

Now, along with the out-of-this-world lyrical skill that The Band CAMINO brought to the table this time around, they also killed it with the vocals and instrumentals, performing in the indie/pop rock style they are known for. The smooth guitar riffs combined with the purposeful drum swells and jaw-dropping vocals, I couldn’t have asked for more.

In both “I Told You So” and “What Am I Missing?” I found myself drawn in by the ebb and flow of intense percussive elements along with the driving beat. As different as these two songs appear at first, I found them to fall in line with one another when it came to the bridges and choruses whether it was the drums or vocals. Also, the electric guitar intro to “I Told You So” touches a part of my brain I didn’t know existed.

With each album I listen to by this group, I become more and more impressed and engulfed in the sound they have created and mastered throughout the years. Their ability to culminate such a unique and identifiable style of music is what makes me love them even more, and this album had me captivated from start to finish.