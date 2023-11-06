Album Review: “Lavender” by Jake Scott

On October 20, Jake Scott released his fifth album titled “Lavender,” and I know it might be getting redundant when I write about albums and always start off with the fact that the album is a masterpiece, but I’m not lying when I say that this one is sincerely a masterpiece. My favorite thing to do is find new music to hyper-fixate on every week or so, and this is my album of the week–I pretty much haven’t listened to anything else for 168 hours.

This album details the process of falling in love and getting married and having kids and the beauty along with the darker side of it all. Before this work came out, I had only really heard two other songs by Jake Scott, but I can say with confidence that he will become a consistent part of my playlists from here on out. Without further ado, here are my thoughts on pretty much every song on the album because I couldn’t choose only a few that I loved since the entire thing is so good.

“Lavender”

This is the first song, and it is perfect in so many ways. It talks about the start of a relationship and all the excitement that comes with it. He talks about how he knew from the beginning that this was the girl for him saying, “Never in my life had I known; Something so completely.” He even goes as far as to say, “Anywhere that you’re going, I’m going too,” which is the perfect way of describing all the thoughts of the future that come with finding that someone but also the innocence of wanting to be around someone constantly just because you enjoy their presence.

This song has a really fun and upbeat vibe that works well with the lyrics and mood of the song’s message because that part of a relationship is exactly that.

“Sink In”

Even though it was really hard to pick a song that I liked more than the rest, this one stood out to me and is definitely my favorite song on the album. This one is about the time in a relationship when you have finally admitted how you feel about each other, and you can stop overthinking and just be with one another. I love the first lyric, “Tell me everything you never thought you’d say to anybody else,” because it describes that initial vulnerability you have with someone as you start to understand and explore who the other person is.

The main line of the song is, “Just put your hand in my hand and let it sink in,” which kind of has a double meaning. The first is the simplicity of holding hands with another person, and the second is letting the moment and all the sweet feelings sink in to truly experience.

Once again, the musical elements add to this song in an understated but meaningful way. He doesn’t really do anything vocally that is out of this world, but his voice has this softness to it that curates the mood of the song.

“Forever 22”

“Forever 22” talks about feeling the same way about someone as the first day you met them and always having that excitement and love. The chorus goes, “I love falling in love; With you every day; I know we’re growing up; But some things never change.” The idea of choosing to fall in love with someone every day is exactly what relationships are meant to be.

I also love the line, “I was busy, but the moment that you text me; I had nothing to do.” The thought that someone would drop everything they’re doing just to be around you is heartwarming in so many ways and exactly what choosing someone is like.

“Come Close”

In this track, Scott talks about how he was scared that this girl was only falling for everything good about him, but he knew that they needed to know each other on a different level in order to truly love each other. Knowing someone else’s flaws and still loving them is the true test of a relationship which Scott explains singing, “Show you all my demons; I need you to see this; Or we won’t come close.” This song also touches on communication and making sure everything is in the open in order to work through conflicts and other difficult parts of a relationship.

“Twice”

Every single one of us is different in so many ways, so when you find someone that you click with, Scott says it’s, “You know when you know it.” This song is just Scott describing all the things he loves about this girl and how unique she is with the lyrics, “I could look for my whole life, but I won’t find you twice.”

“Ruby Hallelujah”

Being the last song on the album, this one is literally the perfect way to wrap it up with Scott’s message of his overall love and affection for his wife. The way he talks about her and the time he spends in her presence is so beautiful. One of the lines is, “I’ve been waiting ages; Searching for the sound of your name; Honey, you’re my hallelujah.” Calling someone your hallelujah is such a sweet way of saying someone is your safe place, your peace and rest.

The lightness of his voice in this song is angelic and the melody fits so well with the entirety of this work of art.

Honorable Mentions

“Late Night Alibi” is the third song and has a really fun backtrack that makes it an honorable mention. Also, Scott’s voice in this song, specifically during the chrous, is chef’s kiss.

“Out of the Blue” is a song about waiting for someone because you know it will be worth it. The lyric, “Didn’t have to think about it, I never doubted, something about me knew,” might be one of my favorites in the entire album. This whole song is relatable in ways you don’t need to understand, but just know that he has worded this feeling perfectly.

“Married Young” is about how Scott and his wife got married at a young age and everyone placed judgment on them saying they were dumb for doing and it wouldn’t work out. They were all wrong because Scott and his wife are still happily married with a couple kids. He talks about how they both knew that the other person was their person, so there was no reason to wait, singing, “Why would I take it slow when I know I’ve found the one?”

“Good Day” is a whole vibe with its upbeat melody and lyrics about how good life is just having the love of his life next to him.

I know I didn’t really cover any of this songs that talk about the hard parts of his relationships, but I really did enjoy every song on the album and would highly recommend it to anyone going through literally any part of a relationship whether it be the beginning of one, the middle, or the end.